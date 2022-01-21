Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 21, 2022

Priyanka Chopra's stylish winter wear 

Chic Street Style

One of our favourite looks so far, Priyanka upped the winter style quotient in a cropped lime green teddy coat and all-white jeans and a matching turtleneck

Image: Getty Images

She completed her winter street-style look with a bright red skirt, a beige turtleneck sweater and a matching trench coat

Image: Getty Images

Simple Yet Modish

Sunshine On A Cold Day

In a head-to-toe mustard outfit, Priyanka showed us how to brighten up dull winter days without looking over the top!

Image: Getty Images

Pink Power

To add some pop colour, she picked out a light pink bodycon skirt and paired it with a fuschia pink snug-fit turtleneck

Image: Getty Images

Blazing Reds

And then she went all out in a bright red striped pantsuit paired with a midi-length Vivienne Westwood red jacket

Image: Getty Images

To keep herself warm and stylish in the streets of NYC, she wore a teal plaid shirt paired over matching trousers and put together by a long tweed chequered coat

Image: Getty Images

Tweed Coat For The Win

Stylish As Hell

While she chose to show off her toned legs in a slit leather skirt, she kept things cosy in a black furry coat

Image: Getty Images

Make a statement for plaids, she wore a multicoloured plaid trench coat over her white top and blue jeans

Image: Getty Images

Statement-making Winter Look

Our desi girl showed her love for a handmade sweater by wearing an off-white turtleneck knitted by her mother

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

Cosy Sweater Look

To ring in the Christmas vibes with hubby Nick Jonas, Priyanka picked out a Calina maxi lightweight down coat with a hoodie and looked chic in it

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

Pristine

THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s best pink outfits

Click Here