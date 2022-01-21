Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 21, 2022
Priyanka Chopra's stylish winter wear
Chic Street Style
One of our favourite looks so far, Priyanka upped the winter style quotient in a cropped lime green teddy coat and all-white jeans and a matching turtleneck
Image: Getty Images
She completed her winter street-style look with a bright red skirt, a beige turtleneck sweater and a matching trench coat
Image: Getty Images
Simple Yet Modish
Sunshine On A Cold Day
In a head-to-toe mustard outfit, Priyanka showed us how to brighten up dull winter days without looking over the top!
Image: Getty Images
Pink Power
To add some pop colour, she picked out a light pink bodycon skirt and paired it with a fuschia pink snug-fit turtleneck
Image: Getty Images
Blazing Reds
And then she went all out in a bright red striped pantsuit paired with a midi-length Vivienne Westwood red jacket
Image: Getty Images
To keep herself warm and stylish in the streets of NYC, she wore a teal plaid shirt paired over matching trousers and put together by a long tweed chequered coat
Image: Getty Images
Tweed Coat For The Win
Stylish As Hell
While she chose to show off her toned legs in a slit leather skirt, she kept things cosy in a black furry coat
Image: Getty Images
Make a statement for plaids, she wore a multicoloured plaid trench coat over her white top and blue jeans
Image: Getty Images
Statement-making Winter Look
Our desi girl showed her love for a handmade sweater by wearing an off-white turtleneck knitted by her mother
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
Cosy Sweater Look
To ring in the Christmas vibes with hubby Nick Jonas, Priyanka picked out a Calina maxi lightweight down coat with a hoodie and looked chic in it
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
Pristine
