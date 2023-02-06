Priyanka Choudhary’s beachy looks
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
FEB 06, 2023
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary looks stunning in a tube top and denim shorts paired with tassel earrings
Denims and crops
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 fame is a sight for sore eyes in this yellow short dress
Cute sunny dress
Gauahar Khan aces chic outfits
Shweta Tiwari's stylish floral outfits
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary is making heads turn in a black strappy crop top and shorts
Sizzling in black
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The Udaariyaan fame is the queen of beach fashion as she looks killer in green jumpsuit
Stylish playsuit
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary is raising the temperature as she shares her pictures from the beach
Enjoying in ocean
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The Big Boss 16 fame is creating a trend in an off shoulder red frilled bikini set
Frill bikini
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The actress looks sizzling in a multicolored dress and sunglasses as she enjoys a ride in the ocean
Water sports
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary has made us fall in love with her looks as she flaunts her backless slip on dress
Slip on dress
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The lace crop top and denim jacket with shorts is perfect for a beach getaway
Stylish co-ords
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.