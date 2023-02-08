Heading 3

Priyanka Choudhary’s fashionista looks

Arushi
Srivastava

Fashion

FEB 08, 2023

Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka Choudhary is a sight to behold in an off shoulder crop top and white denim shorts

Checker crop top

Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

The Udaariyaan actress looks like a lovely sunflower in a floral print crop top and shorts

Sunflower girl 

Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant is acing the Paris style look with a black sweater and mini skirt along with a beret

Parisian fashion

Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka Choudhary has swooned her fans with her fashionable looks in light pink sweater top and lace skirt

Pastel diva


Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka Choudhary’s fashionable look in an over coat and boots has truly left us stunned

Oomph looks 

Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks simply astounding in denims and a black leather long coat

Street fashion

Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

The fans of Priyanka Choudhary are blown away by her cuteness as she wore cat earsmuffs and adorable cat gloves

Cute kitten

Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Ace winter fashion with confidence and style just like Priyanka Choudhary

Lovely as spring

Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka Choudhary has nailed the denim look with sizzling backless top and fitted jeans

Sizzling in denims

