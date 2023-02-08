Priyanka Choudhary’s fashionista looks
FEB 08, 2023
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary is a sight to behold in an off shoulder crop top and white denim shorts
Checker crop top
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The Udaariyaan actress looks like a lovely sunflower in a floral print crop top and shorts
Sunflower girl
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 contestant is acing the Paris style look with a black sweater and mini skirt along with a beret
Parisian fashion
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary has swooned her fans with her fashionable looks in light pink sweater top and lace skirt
Pastel diva
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary’s fashionable look in an over coat and boots has truly left us stunned
Oomph looks
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks simply astounding in denims and a black leather long coat
Street fashion
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The fans of Priyanka Choudhary are blown away by her cuteness as she wore cat earsmuffs and adorable cat gloves
Cute kitten
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Ace winter fashion with confidence and style just like Priyanka Choudhary
Lovely as spring
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary has nailed the denim look with sizzling backless top and fitted jeans
Sizzling in denims
