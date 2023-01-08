Priyanka Choudhary’s stylish lehengas
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 8, 2023
FASHION
Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Choudhary looks gorgeous in a purple designer lehenga with floral skirt
Floral lehenga
Get the most beautiful look for your sister’s wedding with the mustard sequin work lehenga
Yellow sequin work
Bigg Boss 16 contestant has sported a royal look in a peach coloured gota work lehenga along with traditional jewellery
Gota work lehenga
Bling up your traditional look with a shimmery silver skirt and multicolor dupatta set
Multicolor shimmery lehenga
Priyanka Choudhary looks spectacular in a delicate and intricate work lehenga set with a purse
Elegant in lavender
Opt for a shimmery and light blue shade lehenga for your bridesmaid look for the upcoming wedding season
Icy blue lehanga
Here the actress has worn a blue blouse with yellow embroidery work, paired with beige skirt and yellow dupatta
Pastel shades
Have all eyes on you with the heavy embroidery work lehenga set paired with pearl jewellery
Golden lehenga
The actress has chosen a multicolored lehenga for the authentic Gujarati look and accessorized it with silver jewellery
Gujarati look
Priyanka Choudhary looks trendy as she donned a striped and multicolored lehenga set with kundan set
Striped look
