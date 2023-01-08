Heading 3

Priyanka Choudhary’s stylish lehengas

Video source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Choudhary looks gorgeous in a purple designer lehenga with floral skirt

Floral lehenga 

Video source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram 

Get the most beautiful look for your sister’s wedding with the mustard sequin work lehenga

Yellow sequin work 

Video source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram 

Bigg Boss 16 contestant has sported a royal look in a peach coloured gota work lehenga along with traditional jewellery

Gota work lehenga 

Image source- Vikas Rao Instagram 

Bling up your traditional look with a shimmery silver skirt and multicolor dupatta set

Multicolor shimmery lehenga 

Image source- Sherry Khan Photography

Priyanka Choudhary looks spectacular in a delicate and intricate work lehenga set with a purse

Elegant in lavender 

Image source- Vikas Rao Instagram 

Opt for a shimmery and light blue shade lehenga for your bridesmaid look for the upcoming wedding season 

Icy blue lehanga 

Video source- Vikas Rao Instagram

Here the actress has worn a blue blouse with yellow embroidery work, paired with beige skirt and yellow dupatta

Pastel shades 

Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Have all eyes on you with the heavy embroidery work lehenga set paired with pearl jewellery

Golden lehenga 

Image source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

The actress has chosen a multicolored lehenga for the authentic Gujarati look and accessorized it with silver jewellery

Gujarati look 

Image source- Sanjay N Jaiswal photography

Priyanka Choudhary looks trendy as she donned a striped and multicolored lehenga set with kundan set

Striped look 

