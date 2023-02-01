Priyanka Choudhary's Voguish PICS
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary is looking iconic in a boho outfit paired with a leather skirt and sunglasses
Rockstar babe
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Wear the trending lavender color like Priyanka Choudhary and pair the dress with a printed fur jacket
Party ready
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Glitter and glam
Priyanka Choudhary looks like a mermaid as she posed in a shimmery crop top and bright green skirt
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Opt for this satin top and trousers to leave a mark on your date night
Slaying in satin
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary looks chic in a beige pullover and animal print short skirt with stockings
Golden hour glow
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary looks flawless and striking in a maroon off shoulder sweater dress
Comfy in bed
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary gave a glimpse of her matchless fashion sense with her crop sweater and buttoned skirt
Winter fashion
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
We are simply amazed by the glam and glittery looks of Priyanka in an off shoulder gown
Showstopper diva
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary is totally rocking the mini skirt with a strappy top and gorgeous makeup
Absolute chic
