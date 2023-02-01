Heading 3

Priyanka Choudhary's Voguish PICS

Priyanka Choudhary is looking iconic in a boho outfit paired with a leather skirt and sunglasses

Rockstar babe

Wear the trending lavender color like Priyanka Choudhary and pair the dress with a printed fur jacket

Party ready

Glitter and glam

Priyanka Choudhary looks like a mermaid as she posed in a shimmery crop top and bright green skirt

Opt for this satin top and trousers to leave a mark on your date night

Slaying in satin

Priyanka Choudhary looks chic in a beige pullover and animal print short skirt with stockings

Golden hour glow

Priyanka Choudhary looks flawless and striking in a maroon off shoulder sweater dress

Comfy in bed

Priyanka Choudhary gave a glimpse of her matchless fashion sense with her crop sweater and buttoned skirt

Winter fashion

We are simply amazed by the glam and glittery looks of Priyanka in an off shoulder gown

Showstopper diva

Priyanka Choudhary is totally rocking the mini skirt with a strappy top and gorgeous makeup

Absolute chic

