Priyanka Choudhary's winter style

Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram 

Furry spunky jacket

The Udaariyaan fame looks stunning in a purple bodycon dress paired with a furry jacket

 Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Blazer with denims

Priyanka Choudhary looks stylish as she paired a red crop top with blazer and blue denims

Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

The actress looks just stunning in a white co-ord set paired with a red long coat 

Red riding hood 

 Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

The actress looks comfy yet chic in a sweatshirt paired with blue denims and white shoes

Comfy sweatshirt

Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

The actress looks like a boss lady in a green blazer and trouser set paired with a black overcoat

Sassy in co-ords 

 Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks stylish in black sweatshirt and blue denims as she twinned with her costar Ankit Gupta 

Twinning in black

Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka Choudhary looks adorable as she wore a printed lavender sweatshirt and pants

Lavender sweatshirt

Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

The actress is looks cool and stunner in a white sweatshirt paired with white shorts and sports shoes

Street fashion

Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

The Bigg  Boss 16 fame looks stylish in an oversize crop sweatshirt and high waist pants

Crop sweatshirt

