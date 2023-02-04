Priyanka Choudhary's winter style
Arushi Srivastava
FEB 04, 2023
FASHION
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Furry spunky jacket
The Udaariyaan fame looks stunning in a purple bodycon dress paired with a furry jacket
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Blazer with denims
Priyanka Choudhary looks stylish as she paired a red crop top with blazer and blue denims
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The actress looks just stunning in a white co-ord set paired with a red long coat
Red riding hood
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The actress looks comfy yet chic in a sweatshirt paired with blue denims and white shoes
Comfy sweatshirt
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The actress looks like a boss lady in a green blazer and trouser set paired with a black overcoat
Sassy in co-ords
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks stylish in black sweatshirt and blue denims as she twinned with her costar Ankit Gupta
Twinning in black
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary looks adorable as she wore a printed lavender sweatshirt and pants
Lavender sweatshirt
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The actress is looks cool and stunner in a white sweatshirt paired with white shorts and sports shoes
Street fashion
Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 fame looks stylish in an oversize crop sweatshirt and high waist pants
Crop sweatshirt
