April 14, 2021
Bob hairstyles perfect for summer
Samantha Akkineni
She loves to style her freshly cut locks into bouncy curls that add volume
For a retro look, she smoothened out her curls and styled her hair in a side-swept manner
Kangana Ranaut
Bebo is a fan of letting her hair be as is. Messy yet perfect waves are a fuss-free way to style your bob this summer
Kareena Kapoor Khan
for a glamorous affair, take notes from dp and style your hair into waves from the bottom
Deepika Padukone
If you’re running short on time, skip out on styling your hair and just pump up the volume with a blowdryer like PeeCee did!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
To highlight your sharp jawline, take inspiration from JLo and style your hair in a poker-straight manner for a sleek look
Jennifer Lopez Image credits: Getty Images
Keep it chic by styling your hair inwards and running a fine-tooth comb through it while blow drying, for a look as classy as Taylor’s
Taylor Swift Image credits: Getty Images
For an added edge, add lots of gel to your hair and style it outwards while parting it sideways, like Bieber did
Hailey Bieber Image credits: Getty Images
Too hot to wear all your hair down? Take notes from Dakota on how to style your cropped locks in a half-up manner and still look chic!
Dakota Johnson Image credits: Getty Images
