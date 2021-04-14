April 14, 2021

Bob hairstyles perfect for summer

Samantha Akkineni

She loves to style her freshly cut locks into bouncy curls that add volume

For a retro look, she smoothened out her curls and styled her hair in a side-swept manner

Kangana Ranaut
Bebo is a fan of letting her hair be as is. Messy yet perfect waves are a fuss-free way to style your bob this summer

Kareena Kapoor Khan

for a glamorous affair, take notes from dp and style your hair into waves from the bottom

Deepika Padukone

If you’re running short on time, skip out on styling your hair and just pump up the volume with a blowdryer like PeeCee did!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

To highlight your sharp jawline, take inspiration from JLo and style your hair in a poker-straight manner for a sleek look

Jennifer Lopez

Image credits: Getty Images

Keep it chic by styling your hair inwards and running a fine-tooth comb through it while blow drying, for a look as classy as Taylor’s

Taylor Swift

Image credits: Getty Images

For an added edge, add lots of gel to your hair and style it outwards while parting it sideways, like Bieber did

Hailey Bieber

Image credits: Getty Images

Too hot to wear all your hair down? Take notes from Dakota on how to style your cropped locks in a half-up manner and still look chic!

Dakota Johnson

Image credits: Getty Images

