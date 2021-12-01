Priyanka & Nick Jonas’ couple style
Couple goals
There is no doubt that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most fashionable celebrity couples out there
Image: Getty Images
Desi Look
After their wedding, for their first appearance, Priyanka Chopra looked spectacular in a leaf green crepe silk Sabyasachi saree with minimal gold embroidery
Image: Pinkvilla
Grand look
Setting a new bar for couple style, the gorgeous stars looked fab in eye-grabbing ensembles
Image: Pinkvilla
Dior's couture show 2019
The couple attended Dior's couture show looking fab in green and black
Image: Getty Images
Golden Globe Awards
The gorgeous couple were the presenters at 77th Golden Globe Awards and opted for an old Hollywood look wearing a classy ensemble with a sassy touch
Image: Getty Images
Billboard Music Awards 2019
For attending their first-ever Billboard Music Awards together, the couple decided to set the red carpet on fire with their heart throbbing looks
Image: Getty Images
Twinning in White
Turning Cannes 2019 into their “third wedding”, the couple twinned in an all-white attire looking drop-dead gorgeous
Image: Getty Images
Billboard Music Awards 2021
The fashionable duo was dressed to the nines for the Billboard Music Awards 2021 providing us with yet another example of their unrivalled couple style
Image: Getty Images
BAFTA Film Awards
Earlier this year, they set the BAFTA Film Awards red carpet ablaze with their daring style choices
Image: Getty Images
British Fashion Awards 2021
The star pair continues to swoon our hearts with their adorable couple of pictures that we can’t have enough of
Image: Getty Images
