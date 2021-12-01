Priyanka & Nick Jonas’ couple style

Couple goals

There is no doubt that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most fashionable celebrity couples out there

Image: Getty Images

Desi Look

After their wedding, for their first appearance, Priyanka Chopra looked spectacular in a leaf green crepe silk Sabyasachi saree with minimal gold embroidery

Image: Pinkvilla

Grand look

Setting a new bar for couple style, the gorgeous stars looked fab in eye-grabbing ensembles

Image: Pinkvilla

Dior's couture show 2019

The couple attended Dior's couture show looking fab in green and black

Image: Getty Images

Golden Globe Awards

The gorgeous couple were the presenters at 77th Golden Globe Awards and opted for an old Hollywood look wearing a classy ensemble with a sassy touch

Image: Getty Images

Billboard Music Awards 2019

For attending their first-ever Billboard Music Awards together, the couple decided to set the red carpet on fire with their heart throbbing looks

Image: Getty Images

Twinning in White

Turning Cannes 2019 into their “third wedding”, the couple twinned in an all-white attire looking drop-dead gorgeous

Image: Getty Images

Billboard Music Awards 2021

The fashionable duo was dressed to the nines for the Billboard Music Awards 2021 providing us with yet another example of their unrivalled couple style

Image: Getty Images

BAFTA Film Awards

Earlier this year, they set the BAFTA Film Awards red carpet ablaze with their daring style choices

Image: Getty Images

British Fashion Awards 2021

The star pair continues to swoon our hearts with their adorable couple of pictures that we can’t have enough of

Image: Getty Images

