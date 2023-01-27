Priyanka to Athiya:
Celebs’ winter wear
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
FASHION
JAN 27, 2023
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in a sweater dress which she has layered with a trench coat
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She has kept it classy as she opts for a leather jacket look
Parineeti Chopra
Twinkle Khanna inspired ethnic wear
Tara to Alia: Divas’ black and white looks
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She is rocking a high-neck red sweater
Katrina Kaif
Image: Nayantara Parikh instagram
Sonam Kapoor amped up fashion game by wearing a jacket over her gorgeous saree
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She is looking stunning in an oversized sweater
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Bomber jackets should be in your collection as it is in Athiya Shetty’s wardrobe
Athiya Shetty
Image: Disha Patani InstagramImage: Pinkvilla
She looks stunning in a grey sweatshirt and pants
Disha Patani
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
She opts for a puffer jacket with leather bottoms
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Anushka Sharma's Instagram
The actress opted for a plain white tee, and layered it with a printed jacket
Anushka Sharma
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.