Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 07, 2022

Proof that Bipasha Basu is a beach bum

Swinging In Love 

Bipasha was seen swinging in joy at the beach wearing a neon poncho

Video: Bipasha Basu instagram 

Flower Power

Bipasha posed in Maldives wearing an off-shoulder floral dress

Image: Bipasha Basu instagram

Kaftan Season

Bipasha was seen rocking a black and white kaftan with stunning sunnies

Image: Bipasha Basu instagram

Poncho Power

 Donning a short beachy poncho, Bipasha was seen giving us a hair flip

Image: Bipasha Basu instagram

A Walk To Remember

The Bengali babe was seen walking barefoot at the beach and enjoying the warm sand

Image: Bipasha Basu instagram

Sunset Cruising

Bipasha was seen enjoying the sunset as she took a cruise on the island

Image: Bipasha Basu instagram

Fringe Fever

Bipasha twirled around in a stunning neon bikini featuring a fringed top

Image: Bipasha Basu instagram

Neon Lights

Bipasha was seen soaking in the sun with her feet in the sand, dressed in a neon poncho

Image: Bipasha Basu instagram

Polka Lover

Bipasha proved that polka dots never go out of style as she took a dip in the water in a polka dotted bikini

Image: Bipasha Basu instagram

Travel Buddy

Bipasha made the most of her trip with her husband and travel buddy, Karan Singh Grover

Image: Bipasha Basu instagram

Kiss At The Beach

 She showered her husband with kisses as the duo enjoyed themselves at the beach

Image: Bipasha Basu instagram

