Rishika Shah
Jan 07, 2022
Proof that Bipasha Basu is a beach bum
Swinging In Love
Bipasha was seen swinging in joy at the beach wearing a neon poncho
Video: Bipasha Basu instagram
Flower Power
Bipasha posed in Maldives wearing an off-shoulder floral dress
Image: Bipasha Basu instagram
Kaftan Season
Bipasha was seen rocking a black and white kaftan with stunning sunnies
Image: Bipasha Basu instagram
Poncho Power
Donning a short beachy poncho, Bipasha was seen giving us a hair flip
Image: Bipasha Basu instagram
A Walk To Remember
The Bengali babe was seen walking barefoot at the beach and enjoying the warm sand
Image: Bipasha Basu instagram
Sunset Cruising
Bipasha was seen enjoying the sunset as she took a cruise on the island
Image: Bipasha Basu instagram
Fringe Fever
Bipasha twirled around in a stunning neon bikini featuring a fringed top
Image: Bipasha Basu instagram
Neon Lights
Bipasha was seen soaking in the sun with her feet in the sand, dressed in a neon poncho
Image: Bipasha Basu instagram
Polka Lover
Bipasha proved that polka dots never go out of style as she took a dip in the water in a polka dotted bikini
Image: Bipasha Basu instagram
Travel Buddy
Bipasha made the most of her trip with her husband and travel buddy, Karan Singh Grover
Image: Bipasha Basu instagram
Kiss At The Beach
She showered her husband with kisses as the duo enjoyed themselves at the beach
Image: Bipasha Basu instagram
