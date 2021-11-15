Nov 15, 2021
Celeb Style
Fashion
Proof Genelia Deshmukh is a stylish mom
Author: Rishika Shah
Genelia schooled us on slaying the colour-blocking trend as she was seen dressed in a red shirt and red blazer teamed with purple flared pants(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
Effortless Colour-Blocking
She gave the street style look a unique twist by teaming a high-low hem wrap skirt with a cropped graphic tee that featured her brand’s logo
Graphic Tee All The Way(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
How much denim is too much denim? Genelia absolutely nailed the denim look in denim shirt, jeans and a denim jacket. The heels added on to the glam quotient
All Denim(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
Sporty Affair
Genelia gave us major soccer mom vibes as she posed in a black shirt with striped sleeves, paired with matching bermuda pants. The white sneakers added on to the sportiness of the look(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
Genelia looked like a combo of sugar and spice in a striped pink candy floss shirt and a gingham skirt. Also, chunky sneakers for the win!
Sugar & Spice(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
Faux leather pants are all the rage right now and super mom, Genelia effortlessly jumped onto the bandwagon as she teamed her black leather pants with a blue shirt and studded sneakers
Leather Love(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
Genelia’s orange shirt dress was all things classy! The actress cinched her dress at the waist with a tan belt
Orange Is The New Black(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Genelia added a pop of colour to her navy blue dress with neon yellow heels. The dress featured a high-neck and mutton sleeves
Pop Of Colour(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
Genelia looked like a hot pepper as she posed in an all-red outfit that featured a balloon-sleeved flared top and matching flared pants
Fiery Red(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
Genelia wore an oversized jersey-like T-shirt dress that was decked in sequins all over. She teamed the dress with black thigh-high boots
Sporty, But With Glitter(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Kangana Ranaut’s regal accessories