Nov 15, 2021

Celeb Style 

Fashion 

Proof Genelia Deshmukh is a stylish mom

Author: Rishika Shah 

Genelia schooled us on slaying the colour-blocking trend as she was seen dressed in a red shirt and red blazer teamed with purple flared pants

(Image:  Genelia Deshmukh Instagram) 

Effortless Colour-Blocking

She gave the street style look a unique twist by teaming a high-low hem wrap skirt with a cropped graphic tee that featured her brand’s logo

Graphic Tee All The Way

(Image:  Genelia Deshmukh Instagram) 

How much denim is too much denim? Genelia absolutely nailed the denim look in denim shirt, jeans and a denim jacket. The heels added on to the glam quotient

All Denim

(Image:  Genelia Deshmukh Instagram) 

Sporty Affair

Genelia gave us major soccer mom vibes as she posed in a black shirt with striped sleeves, paired with matching bermuda pants. The white sneakers added on to the sportiness of the look

(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram) 

Genelia looked like a combo of sugar and spice in a striped pink candy floss shirt and a gingham skirt. Also, chunky sneakers for the win!

Sugar & Spice

(Image:  Genelia Deshmukh Instagram) 

Faux leather pants are all the rage right now and super mom, Genelia effortlessly jumped onto the bandwagon as she teamed her black leather pants with a blue shirt and studded sneakers

Leather Love

(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram) 

Genelia’s orange shirt dress was all things classy! The actress cinched her dress at the waist with a tan belt

Orange Is The New Black

(Image:  Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Genelia added a pop of colour to her navy blue dress with neon yellow heels. The dress featured a high-neck and mutton sleeves

Pop Of Colour

(Image:  Genelia Deshmukh Instagram) 

Genelia looked like a hot pepper as she posed in an all-red outfit that featured a balloon-sleeved flared top and matching flared pants

Fiery Red

(Image:  Genelia Deshmukh Instagram) 

Genelia wore an oversized jersey-like T-shirt dress that was decked in sequins all over. She teamed the dress with black thigh-high boots

Sporty, But With Glitter

(Image:  Genelia Deshmukh Instagram) 

