Fashion
Rishika Shah
FEB 06, 2022
Proof that Nora Fatehi loves glitter
Boss In Glitter
The Canadian beauty, Nora Fatehi made jaws drop as she posed in a shimmery boss lady pantsuit
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora's sequined bodycon number featured leopard stripes in different bright and vibrant hues
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Animal Prints
Nora shined bright in an off-shoulder sequined metallic grey dress with a floral design
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Silver Queen
Nora looked like a dream dressed in an orange lehenga teamed with a glittery embellished blouse
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Orange Is The New Black
Nora’s black sheer embellished gown with cape sleeves hugged her curves perfectly
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Sheer Beauty
Nora looked like an Indian Barbie as she posed in a bubblegum pink glittery saree
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Indian Barbie
Nora looked like a boss and a babe as she posed in an aqua blue sequin pantsuit
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Glitter Pantsuit
Nora helped us beat our midweek blues dressed in a glittery blue bodycon gown
Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Warm Blues
The dancing queen amazed us with a sizzling orange blazer teamed with golden pants
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Golden Pants
Nora flaunted her toned body as she posed in a sheer white bodycon gown decked in glitter
Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Goddess In White
