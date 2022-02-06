Fashion

Rishika Shah

FEB 06, 2022

Proof that Nora Fatehi loves glitter

Heading 3

Boss In Glitter

The Canadian beauty, Nora Fatehi made jaws drop as she posed in a shimmery boss lady pantsuit

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora's sequined bodycon number featured leopard stripes in different bright and vibrant hues

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Animal Prints

Nora shined bright in an off-shoulder sequined metallic grey dress with a floral design

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Silver Queen

Nora looked like a dream dressed in an orange lehenga teamed with a glittery embellished blouse

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Orange Is The New Black

Nora’s black sheer embellished gown with cape sleeves hugged her curves perfectly

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Sheer Beauty

Nora looked like an Indian Barbie as she posed in a bubblegum pink glittery saree

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Indian Barbie

Nora looked like a boss and a babe as she posed in an aqua blue sequin pantsuit

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Glitter Pantsuit

Nora helped us beat our midweek blues dressed in a glittery blue bodycon gown

Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Warm Blues

The dancing queen amazed us with a sizzling orange blazer teamed with golden pants

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Golden Pants

Nora flaunted her toned body as she posed in a sheer white bodycon gown decked in glitter

Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Goddess In White

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nora Fatehi's career timeline

Click Here