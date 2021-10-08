Proof that Rubina Dilaik loves beaches 08-10
2021
For her husband, Abhinav Shukla’s birthday recently, the couple took a trip to Maldives and Rubina mesmerised us with her pictures
She gave us major beachwear goals in a red bikini teamed with an edgy choker and aviators
Seems like collecting seashells is Rubina’s hobby. She diligently collected seashells at the beach with full concentration
She even enjoyed a yummy brunch by the beach wherein she was seen eating some fruits, cheese and pasta
Sipping wine by the beach with bae is the definition of the perfect date!
The couple even indulged in some water activities and were seen jet skiing together
Rubina definitely cannot contain her excitement at the beach as she is seen jumping in a vibrant, neon bikini
She was even seen posing in a mustard yellow bikini top, teamed with a brown midi skirt and wide beach hat
Couples that twin together, stay together. Rubina and Abhinav were in a complete beach mode as they twinned in florals and posed together for a picture
Rubina says that even though she is a ‘mountain girl’ she loves going crazy at beaches
