Proof that Vaani Kapoor is a desi kudi
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 31, 2022
FASHION
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Vaani Kapoor looked stunning in a classic chiffon saree and a signature crossover metallic sequin blouse by Manish Malhotra.
Image: JADE by Monica and Karishma Instagram
She looked festive-ready in an elegant ivory-white monochrome drape from the label JADE by Monica and Karishma.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She looks like springtime come alive in a pastel blue anarkali set ladened with dainty floral prints.
Image: Rohit Bal Instagram
She served some understated elegance in a sheer white saree by Rohit Bal.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Shamshera actress brought her A-game to the table in this all-black traditional ensemble by fashion label Shivan & Narresh.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
In a perfectly draped yellow organza saree, Vaani looked like she is ready to slay!
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She served some sass in a monochrome black ensemble that featured a deep, plunging neckline and looked absolutely ravishing!
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She dazzled in a charming pink embellished lehenga as she geared up for the Bombay Times fashion week.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Her mesmerising look in this solid black chiffon saree with sequinned geometric borders and feather adornments is on point!
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Her emerald green kurta set by Anita Dongre looked opulent and perfect for festive occasions.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.