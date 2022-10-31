Heading 3

Proof that Vaani Kapoor is a desi kudi

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 31, 2022

FASHION

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram 

Vaani Kapoor looked stunning in a classic chiffon saree and a signature crossover metallic sequin blouse by Manish Malhotra. 

Festive Ready 

Image: JADE by Monica and Karishma Instagram 

She looked festive-ready in an elegant ivory-white monochrome drape from the label JADE by Monica and Karishma. 

Elegant In White

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She looks like springtime come alive in a pastel blue anarkali set ladened with dainty floral prints. 

Floral Dream 

Image: Rohit Bal Instagram 

She served some understated elegance in a sheer white saree by Rohit Bal. 

Beautiful As Always

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The Shamshera actress brought her A-game to the table in this all-black traditional ensemble by fashion label Shivan & Narresh. 

Charming Much

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

In a perfectly draped yellow organza saree, Vaani looked like she is ready to slay! 

Radiant In Yellow

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She served some sass in a monochrome black ensemble that featured a deep, plunging neckline and looked absolutely ravishing! 

Sassy Style

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She dazzled in a charming pink embellished lehenga as she geared up for the Bombay Times fashion week. 

Dazzling In Pink

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Her mesmerising look in this solid black chiffon saree with sequinned geometric borders and feather adornments is on point! 

Stunning In Black

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Her emerald green kurta set by Anita Dongre looked opulent and perfect for festive occasions.

Festive Look

