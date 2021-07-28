Priya Mani’s most favourite stylist Mehek Shetty dolled her up in a black abstract print saree and teamed the look with a glittery clutch bag and heels. The striped, sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline and high neck was the highlight of her outfit
She was a vision to behold in her royal blue silk saree from Mandir and icy blue sequinned blouse
Her quirky saree from Quancious bore cartoon prints and Priya looked super cute in her fun look
She teamed her lime-yellow saree which bore Simbha prints with a white crew-neck crop top and looked sporty and sassy in her saree look
Giving us major retro vibes, Priya Mani wore a black and white polka dot saree and looked like an 80’s actress with her fat black bindi and smokey eye makeup
She found aid in ruffles in elevating her solid-hued saree with a statement style
She looked absolutely stunning in her green and pink combo and the perfect make-up and tendrils framing her face added oomph to her ethnic avatar
Her minimalistic look in a mint green saree with a silver border and white sleeveless blouse with silver print was a winning choice to stand out from the crowd without going over the board
Looking as bright as the sun, Priya decked up in a yellow sare which bore floral details all over. Her gorgeous saree by designer Niharika Vivek is perfect for a summer wedding