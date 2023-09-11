pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
Raashi Khanna's pretty pink outfits
Adorable
Raashi made a striking style statement in a pink netted saree with embroidered blouse
Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram
Sizzling
Raashii Khanna steals the show as she sizzles in a Satin Shirt in Pink with a Sera Skirt
Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram
Gorgeous
Raashii Khanna looked absolutely graceful in off shoulder gown by Neharika
Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram
Pretty in Pink
Raashi looks uber-modish in a satin hazel top and ruffled skirt
Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram
Oomph factor
The Farzi actor oozes oomph in the shimmery pink thigh high slit dress featuring cut-out details
Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram
Slay
Raashi slays the fits as she donned a little black dress paired with a pink jacket
Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram
Hotness
The Yodha girl raised hotness quotient in a pink bodycon dress with a side slit while she gave a glamorous pose
Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram
Desi kudi
Raashi looks elegant in the pink saree with elephant motifs and embroidered blouse
Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram
The Tholi Prema actress looked breathtaking in faded pink lehenga with floral embroidery and a choker necklace
Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram
Surreal
Raashii Khanna steals limelight donning a corset style strapless gown with ruffles all over
Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram
Bomb
