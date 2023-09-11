Heading 3

 Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

Raashi Khanna's pretty pink outfits 

Adorable

Raashi made a striking style statement in a pink netted saree with embroidered blouse

Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

Sizzling

Raashii Khanna steals the show as she sizzles in a Satin Shirt in Pink with a Sera Skirt

Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

Gorgeous

Raashii Khanna looked absolutely graceful in off shoulder gown by Neharika

Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

Pretty in Pink

Raashi looks uber-modish in a satin hazel top and ruffled skirt

Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

Oomph factor

The Farzi actor oozes oomph in the shimmery pink thigh high slit dress featuring cut-out details

Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

Slay

Raashi slays the fits as she donned a little black dress paired with a pink jacket

Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

Hotness

The Yodha girl raised hotness quotient in a pink bodycon dress with a side slit while she gave a glamorous pose

Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

Desi kudi

Raashi looks elegant in the pink saree with elephant motifs and embroidered blouse

Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

The Tholi Prema actress looked breathtaking in faded pink lehenga with floral embroidery and a choker necklace

Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

Surreal

Raashii Khanna steals limelight donning a corset style strapless gown with ruffles all over

Image : Raashii Khanna’s Instagram

