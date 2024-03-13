pinkvilla
MARCH 13, 2024
Raashii Khanna inspired hairstyles
Image source- raashiikhanna
Raashii Khanna effortlessly styled her mid ponytail leaving few strands loose giving perfect chic vibes
Effortless ponytail
Image source- raashiikhanna
Khanna opted for a neat high ponytail, complementing her look with bold red lips, giving classy bossy vibes
Neat high ponytail
Image source- raashiikhanna
Raashii Khanna’s middle parted open hair with few braids is a stylish and easy-to-do option, for a perfect casual look
Stylish middle-parted open hair with braids
Image source- raashiikhanna
The Yodha actress elegantly styles her traditional look with a low messy bun, a trendy choice for various events
Trendy low messy bun
Image source- raashiikhanna
Raashii effortlessly styles her long hair adding a touch of charm to her look
Long- hairstyle
Image source- raashiikhanna
Classy short hair look
Raashii Khanna gives classy and bossy vibes with her short hair for a stunning head-to-toe denim outfit
Image source- raashiikhanna
The actress looks beautiful in her middle-length straight hair opted perfectly for a traditional look
Beautiful middle-length straight hair
Image source- raashiikhanna
Raashii looks graceful in her middle-parted bun with a rose, perfect for a sophisticated and elegant appearance
Middle-parted bun with rose
Image source- raashiikhanna
Raashii Khanna's half-up half-down hair maintains balance for a casual and formal look, a perfect trendy option
Half-up half-down hair
Image source- raashiikhanna
The actor’s effortless beach wave curls give the casual vibes, perfect to style for a lazy day
Beach wave curls
