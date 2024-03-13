Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

MARCH 13, 2024

Raashii Khanna inspired hairstyles

Image source- raashiikhanna

Raashii Khanna effortlessly styled her mid ponytail leaving few strands loose giving perfect chic vibes

Effortless ponytail

Image source- raashiikhanna

Khanna opted for a neat high ponytail, complementing her look with bold red lips, giving classy bossy vibes

Neat high ponytail

Image source- raashiikhanna

Raashii Khanna’s middle parted open hair with few braids is a stylish and easy-to-do option, for a perfect casual look

Stylish middle-parted open hair with braids

Image source- raashiikhanna

The Yodha actress elegantly styles her traditional look with a low messy bun, a trendy choice for various events

Trendy low messy bun

Image source- raashiikhanna

Raashii effortlessly styles her long hair adding a touch of charm to her look 

Long- hairstyle

Image source- raashiikhanna

Classy short hair look

Raashii Khanna gives classy and bossy vibes with her short hair for a stunning head-to-toe denim outfit

Image source- raashiikhanna

The actress looks beautiful in her middle-length straight hair opted perfectly for a traditional look

Beautiful middle-length straight hair

Image source- raashiikhanna

Raashii looks graceful in her middle-parted bun with a rose, perfect for a sophisticated and elegant appearance

Middle-parted bun with rose

Image source- raashiikhanna

Raashii Khanna's half-up half-down hair maintains balance for a casual and formal look, a perfect trendy option

Half-up half-down hair

Image source- raashiikhanna

The actor’s effortless beach wave curls give the casual vibes, perfect to style for a lazy day

Beach wave curls

