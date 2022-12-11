Heading 3

Raashii Khanna nails athleisure

Priyanka Goud

DEC 11, 2022

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Raashii Khanna is the ultimate model figure for active and athleisure wear as she dons them with poise and sets major goals.

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Raashii wore a brown sweatshirt and joggers and showed how to carry athleisure look other than the gym too as it's casual and comfortable.

More than a gym attire

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Raashii Khanna aces the all-black athleisure outfit with white sneakers. So cool and perfect to carry all day.

Comfy and cool

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Raashii doesn't keep it simple ever as she added bright red gym bra with her casual black athleisure. Do not miss those toned abs and body.

Bright hues

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The actress looks extremely sizzling as she flaunts her toned abs in black sports bra and leggings. She sets major goals in athleisure.

Athleisure goals

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Raashii slays colour blocking trend with her athleisure in orange leggings and pink bralette with matching sneakers. She opted for no make up and looks super pretty.

No make up gym look

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Raashii Khanna took athleisure look a notch higher with her unusual add up, a denim jacket with black tights and red bralette. She neatly placed all her hair in a bun with big sunglasses.

Slays athleisure like queen

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The diva makes heads turn with her every gym look. She wore black stripped leggings with red bra, matching shoes, black sunnies and ponytail. 

Definition of Perfect

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Raashii defines athleisure in yellow crop paired up with black joggers with matching sneakers. Sunglasses and bag are must add ons to nail the look. 

Beautiful as always

