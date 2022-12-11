DEC 11, 2022
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii Khanna is the ultimate model figure for active and athleisure wear as she dons them with poise and sets major goals.
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii wore a brown sweatshirt and joggers and showed how to carry athleisure look other than the gym too as it's casual and comfortable.
More than a gym attire
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii Khanna aces the all-black athleisure outfit with white sneakers. So cool and perfect to carry all day.
Comfy and cool
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii doesn't keep it simple ever as she added bright red gym bra with her casual black athleisure. Do not miss those toned abs and body.
Bright hues
Image: Kamlesh Nand
The actress looks extremely sizzling as she flaunts her toned abs in black sports bra and leggings. She sets major goals in athleisure.
Athleisure goals
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Raashii slays colour blocking trend with her athleisure in orange leggings and pink bralette with matching sneakers. She opted for no make up and looks super pretty.
No make up gym look
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Raashii Khanna took athleisure look a notch higher with her unusual add up, a denim jacket with black tights and red bralette. She neatly placed all her hair in a bun with big sunglasses.
Slays athleisure like queen
Image: Kamlesh Nand
The diva makes heads turn with her every gym look. She wore black stripped leggings with red bra, matching shoes, black sunnies and ponytail.
Definition of Perfect
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Raashii defines athleisure in yellow crop paired up with black joggers with matching sneakers. Sunglasses and bag are must add ons to nail the look.
Beautiful as always
