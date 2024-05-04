Heading 3

MAY 04, 2024

Raashii Khanna’s Beautiful Lehenga Looks

Image source: Instagram@raashiikhanna
 Photography: Instagram@arifminhaz 

Raashii’s vibrant lehenga is a sight to behold! She paired it with a matching bra-style blouse and donned a low ponytail

#1

Khanna opted for a green-hued lehenga adorned with soft prints on the skirt; and paired it with a mirrored blouse that enhanced the look immaculately 

#2

Image source: Instagram@raashiikhanna
 Photography: Instagram@arifminhaz 

A simple and elegant white lehenga is a perfect traditional attire; to top the look, the lehenga set had an intricately worked golden border that looked pretty

#3

Image source: Instagram@raashiikhanna 

Purple is the top trendy color of summer! The South Sensation looked ravishing in this plunging neckline and embroidery-embedded lehenga look

#4

Image source: Instagram@raashiikhanna 

The Yodha actor opted for a fusion lehenga-like ensemble! The diva looked divine in this classic fit

#5

Image source: Instagram@raashiikhanna
 Photography: Instagram@arifminhaz 

The World Famous Lover Actor’s lehenga collection is worth taking inspiration from! She opted for a black base lehenga, set with red prints overall; the highlight of the ensemble was the shell-embedded blouse 

#6

Image source: Instagram@raashiikhanna 

#7

A ravishing red lehenga can never disappoint and will always be every desi girl’s go-to outfit 

Image source: Instagram@raashiikhanna 
Photography: Instagram@kvenayaak 

Want something light yet exquisite? Then, Khanna’s lehenga is your pick for summer

#8

Image source: Instagram@raashiikhanna
 Photography: Instagram@kiransaphotography 

The dazzling diva donned a traditional lehenga saree that is a simple yet elegant fit! 

#9

Image source: Instagram@raashiikhanna 

Raashii looked regal in this royal sparkly lehenga and paired it with an orange-hued, frill-adorned dupatta

#10

Image source: Instagram@raashiikhanna 

