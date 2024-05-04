Heading 3
MAY 04, 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Beautiful Lehenga Looks
Raashii’s vibrant lehenga is a sight to behold! She paired it with a matching bra-style blouse and donned a low ponytail
#1
Khanna opted for a green-hued lehenga adorned with soft prints on the skirt; and paired it with a mirrored blouse that enhanced the look immaculately
#2
A simple and elegant white lehenga is a perfect traditional attire; to top the look, the lehenga set had an intricately worked golden border that looked pretty
#3
Purple is the top trendy color of summer! The South Sensation looked ravishing in this plunging neckline and embroidery-embedded lehenga look
#4
The Yodha actor opted for a fusion lehenga-like ensemble! The diva looked divine in this classic fit
#5
The World Famous Lover Actor’s lehenga collection is worth taking inspiration from! She opted for a black base lehenga, set with red prints overall; the highlight of the ensemble was the shell-embedded blouse
#6
#7
A ravishing red lehenga can never disappoint and will always be every desi girl’s go-to outfit
Want something light yet exquisite? Then, Khanna’s lehenga is your pick for summer
#8
The dazzling diva donned a traditional lehenga saree that is a simple yet elegant fit!
#9
Raashii looked regal in this royal sparkly lehenga and paired it with an orange-hued, frill-adorned dupatta
#10
