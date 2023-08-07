Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Fashion

August 07, 2023

Raashii Khanna’s peppy style 

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram 

The Madras Cafe debutante has given a new definition to peppy style with this modern-desi outfit

Desi twist 

The Manam fame is hitting fashion hard with this show-stopper fuchsia pink ruffle gown 

Ruffle delight

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram 

Edgy black

The Joru actress is sizzling in this black gown! The thigh-high slit and unconventional neckline are noteworthy

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram 

The Shivam protagonist is giving boss babe vibes in this outfit 

Boss babe

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram 

Trust Khanna to take the peppy style a notch high! She looks stunning in this multichromatic pantsuit

Glitter glamor 

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram 

The Bengal Tiger star is glowing like an enchantress in this tan dress. Beachy waves and minimal accessories elevate her look

Tan hustle

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram 

The Hyper actress looks ready to spark romance with this red lace saree. Ruby earrings and open hair complete her look

Lace romance

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram 

The Tholi Prema protagonist has captured the attention of her fans with this faux leather skirt and jacket look. The white crop top and silver chain neckpiece accentuate the look 

Luxe leather

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram 

The Srinivasa Kalyanam fame is fluttering hearts in this monochromatic olive green jumpsuit 

Gracious green

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram 

The Farzi diva has set the screens on fire with this sensual chocolate-colored dress! Her carefree attitude adds more appeal to her look

Chocolate sin 

Image: Raashii Khanna’s Instagram 

