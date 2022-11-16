Heading 3

Raashii Khanna's
style moments

NOV 16, 2022

FASHION

Raashii Khanna looks beguiling in this black sequin and pearl sheer saree paired with a sleeveless, wide-plunging neckline blouse.

Awe-striking!

Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram

She once again proved her love for the black saree in this organza saree that came with stunning thigh-high slit detail, paired with a sleeveless lacy blouse.

Beauty in black 

Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram

It's no secret that she is a die-heart lover of black-hued attire, as seen in this strapless black cut-out jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline.

Cut-out fashion

Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram

Giving her black outfits a miss, this time, the actress goes for a red, bodycon turtleneck dress that came with full sleeves.

Bombshell in red

Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram

Dialing up the hotness quotient in this bright, orange strappy dress that flattered her figure and came with a plunging neckline.

Orange punch

Photo: Nishat Fatima

Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram

Raashii looks like an absolute princess in this pale green tulle floral-printed gown featuring a dramatic ruffle detail on one sleeve.

Endearing

Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram

The actress looked radiant in a purple, one-shoulder bandhani kurta with an asymmetrical hemline worn with a matching sharara.

Ethnic co-ords

Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram

A satin dress screams sexy in the most subtle way! Wearing a grey halterneck satin dress off-set with a risque, thigh-grazing slit.

Sexy in satin

Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram

She shells out chic boss babe vibes in this vibrant blue blazer and straight-fit pants.

Boss babe

Photo: Shreyans Dungarwal

Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram

Lastly, she sets our hearts racing in this pink, strappy ruched bodycon dress featuring a plunging neckline and a side slit.

Sensuous

