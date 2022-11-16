Raashii Khanna's
Raashii Khanna looks beguiling in this black sequin and pearl sheer saree paired with a sleeveless, wide-plunging neckline blouse.
Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram
She once again proved her love for the black saree in this organza saree that came with stunning thigh-high slit detail, paired with a sleeveless lacy blouse.
Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram
It's no secret that she is a die-heart lover of black-hued attire, as seen in this strapless black cut-out jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline.
Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram
Giving her black outfits a miss, this time, the actress goes for a red, bodycon turtleneck dress that came with full sleeves.
Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram
Dialing up the hotness quotient in this bright, orange strappy dress that flattered her figure and came with a plunging neckline.
Photo: Nishat Fatima
Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii looks like an absolute princess in this pale green tulle floral-printed gown featuring a dramatic ruffle detail on one sleeve.
Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram
The actress looked radiant in a purple, one-shoulder bandhani kurta with an asymmetrical hemline worn with a matching sharara.
Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram
A satin dress screams sexy in the most subtle way! Wearing a grey halterneck satin dress off-set with a risque, thigh-grazing slit.
Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram
She shells out chic boss babe vibes in this vibrant blue blazer and straight-fit pants.
Photo: Shreyans Dungarwal
Image:Raashii Khanna Instagram
Lastly, she sets our hearts racing in this pink, strappy ruched bodycon dress featuring a plunging neckline and a side slit.
