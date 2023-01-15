Heading 3

Radhika Apte’s best dresses

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

JAN 15, 2023

FASHION

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram

The actress looks stylish in purple colour dress

Sunbathing

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram

She is looking cute like a button in a mint green colour short dress

Mint

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram

She is posing for the camera wearing a black colour short dress and is looking cool

Black

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram

The actress is wearing a yellow colour crisscross dress

Crisscross

Image: Pinkvilla

She is looking cool in a grey colour maxi dress

Maxi

Image: Pinkvilla

She acing the black colour short dress

 Stunner

Image: Pinkvilla

Radhika is flaunting her million-dollar smile in a red colour polka skirt and white shirt

Polka love

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress knows how to make head turn from her fashion sense

Green

Image: Pinkvilla

She is giving us boss lady vibes in this big polka dots dress

Beauty

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here

Nora Fatehi in red outfits

Blouses inspired by Kiara Advani