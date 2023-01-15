Radhika Apte’s best dresses
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
JAN 15, 2023
FASHION
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
The actress looks stylish in purple colour dress
Sunbathing
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
She is looking cute like a button in a mint green colour short dress
Mint
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
She is posing for the camera wearing a black colour short dress and is looking cool
Black
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
The actress is wearing a yellow colour crisscross dress
Crisscross
Image: Pinkvilla
She is looking cool in a grey colour maxi dress
Maxi
Image: Pinkvilla
She acing the black colour short dress
Stunner
Image: Pinkvilla
Radhika is flaunting her million-dollar smile in a red colour polka skirt and white shirt
Polka love
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress knows how to make head turn from her fashion sense
Green
Image: Pinkvilla
She is giving us boss lady vibes in this big polka dots dress
Beauty
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Nora Fatehi in red outfits
Blouses inspired by Kiara Advani