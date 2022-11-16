Heading 3

Radhika Apte's unconventional chic style

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

NOV 16, 2022

FASHION

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram

Radhika looks stylish as she dons a waistcoat and pants for a photoshoot.

Waistcoat love

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in powder pink colour flared pants paired with a backless top.

Power Pink

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram

Radhika flaunts her toned physique in a black and white dress.

Black and white

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram

The actress wore a purple shirt dress and completed the look with boots.

Purplish

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram

The actress looks chic in flared pants.

Flare style 

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram

Radhika looks pretty in a red checkered dress.

Checked

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram

Radhika shows us how to relax in style.

Chilling

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram

Polka dot style never goes out of fashion and the actress aced it.

Polka dots

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram

She stunned in a gold-shade shirt and brown pants.

Gold and brown

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram

Radhika wore a blue velvet dress with a plunging neckline.

Velvet

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here