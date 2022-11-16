Radhika Apte's unconventional chic style
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
NOV 16, 2022
FASHION
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
Radhika looks stylish as she dons a waistcoat and pants for a photoshoot.
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in powder pink colour flared pants paired with a backless top.
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
Radhika flaunts her toned physique in a black and white dress.
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
The actress wore a purple shirt dress and completed the look with boots.
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
The actress looks chic in flared pants.
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
Radhika looks pretty in a red checkered dress.
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
Radhika shows us how to relax in style.
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
Polka dot style never goes out of fashion and the actress aced it.
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
She stunned in a gold-shade shirt and brown pants.
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
Radhika wore a blue velvet dress with a plunging neckline.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.