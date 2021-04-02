interesting style
Game
Radhika Madan’s april 02, 2021
Radhika rocks a simple white t-shirt with a black skirt that has a thigh slit
She looks cute as a button in this black and white polka-dotted dress
She slays in a white corset top and light blue jeans
She is snapped in a coloured shirt dress
The beauty looks alluring in a pink shirt and a black and white checkered mini skirt
She ups her style game in a red crop top and high-waisted blue jeans
She pairs a denim jacket with matching shorts and a brown tank top
The ‘Angrezi Medium’ actress keeps it casual in a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black beret hat
She is the epitome of elegance in this pink Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga
She opts for a pink sheer sweatshirt, a white sports bra and a denim skirt
For more updates on Radhika, Bollywood, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla