JUNE 20, 2023
Radhika Madan’s bold style
Image: Radhika Madan’s Instagram account
The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi debutante looks alluring in this faux leather full-sleeve crop top and a blue printed skirt. The lace detailing at the hem of the skirt is interesting
Blazing black
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa participant looks stunning in this blue corset dress. Star stockings and chunky blue heels complete her look
Bewitching blue
Image: Radhika Madan’s Instagram account
Image: Radhika Madan’s Instagram account
The Pataakha protagonist is raising the heat in this red top and dhoti. Sleek hair and minimal jewelry elevate her look
Raging red
Image: Radhika Madan’s Instagram account
Glittery glam
The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actress is hitting fashion hard in this sizzling bralette and classic black flared pants
Image: Radhika Madan’s Instagram account
The diva has given a new definition to bold fashion by choosing basic colors for this bold attire. Tan bralette peaking through the blazer is noteworthy
Sizzling slit
Image: Radhika Madan’s Instagram account
The Ray enchantress looks dazzling in this bright purple jumpsuit. The halter neckline and a pair of chunky gold hoops complete her look
Precious purple
Image: Radhika Madan’s Instagram account
The Feels Like Ishq artist looks tantalizing in this ochre and green blazer dress. The brown belt at the waist sinches the outfit together
Dazzling dress
Image: Radhika Madan’s Instagram account
The Shiddat star is oozing casual yet classy vibes in this grey corset top and ripped pants. The delicate diamond choker is a smart add-on
Corset crush
Image: Radhika Madan’s Instagram account
The Monica, O My Darling fame has captured the attention of her fans in this trendy jumpsuit. The cut at the waist and the zip detailing at the neckline is the highlight
Boss babe
Image: Radhika Madan’s Instagram account
A bright pop of color and ruffles? Yes, please! Madan looks bewitching in this off-shoulder ruffle dress
Alluring ruffles
