JUNE 20, 2023

Radhika Madan’s bold style 

Image:  Radhika Madan’s Instagram account 

The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi debutante looks alluring in this faux leather full-sleeve crop top and a blue printed skirt. The lace detailing at the hem of the skirt is interesting 

Blazing black 


The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa participant looks stunning in this blue corset dress. Star stockings and chunky blue heels complete her look 

Bewitching blue 

Image:  Radhika Madan’s Instagram account 

Image:  Radhika Madan’s Instagram account 

The Pataakha protagonist is raising the heat in this red top and dhoti. Sleek hair and minimal jewelry elevate her look 

Raging red 

Image:  Radhika Madan’s Instagram account 

Glittery glam 

The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actress is hitting fashion hard in this sizzling bralette and classic black flared pants

Image:  Radhika Madan’s Instagram account 

The diva has given a new definition to bold fashion by choosing basic colors for this bold attire. Tan bralette peaking through the blazer is noteworthy 

Sizzling slit 

Image:  Radhika Madan’s Instagram account 

The Ray enchantress looks dazzling in this bright purple jumpsuit. The halter neckline and a pair of chunky gold hoops complete her look 

Precious purple 

Image:  Radhika Madan’s Instagram account 

The Feels Like Ishq artist looks tantalizing in this ochre and green blazer dress. The brown belt at the waist sinches the outfit together 

Dazzling dress 

Image:  Radhika Madan’s Instagram account 

The Shiddat star is oozing casual yet classy vibes in this grey corset top and ripped pants. The delicate diamond choker is a smart add-on

Corset crush 

Image:  Radhika Madan’s Instagram account 

The Monica, O My Darling fame has captured the attention of her fans in this trendy jumpsuit. The cut at the waist and the zip detailing at the neckline is the highlight 

Boss babe 

Image:  Radhika Madan’s Instagram account 

A bright pop of color and ruffles? Yes, please! Madan looks bewitching in this off-shoulder ruffle dress 

Alluring ruffles 

