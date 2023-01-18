Radhika Madan’s impressive style

Heading 3

The Kuttey actress makes a snazzy case for tone-on-tone outfits and this purple co-ord is proof

Snazzy Monochrome

Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She is a total style diva in an Aztec-print short blazer dress by Nikita Mhaisalkar

Style Diva

A Look At Radhika Madan’s Style Game

Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She turned heads in a snazzy denim corset top and unconventional flared pants

Unconventional Style

Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Her crisp black jumpsuit with power shoulders is on fleek

On Fleek

Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She shows her wild side in a black co-ord set and a zebra-print blazer

Wild Child

Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Her candy lilac dress is the perfect outfit for a dance night or a cocktail party

Candy Hues

Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Minimal and lightweight, her desi style in this white and blue printed lehenga is on fleek

Elegant Much

Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram

In this orange and red cut-out dress, she aced the colour-blocking trend like a pro

Acing Trends

Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She is a bombshell in these checkered pants and a black inverse crop top

Bombshell 

