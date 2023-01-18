Radhika Madan’s impressive style
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 18, 2023
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Kuttey actress makes a snazzy case for tone-on-tone outfits and this purple co-ord is proof
Snazzy Monochrome
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She is a total style diva in an Aztec-print short blazer dress by Nikita Mhaisalkar
Style Diva
A Look At Radhika Madan’s Style Game
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She turned heads in a snazzy denim corset top and unconventional flared pants
Unconventional Style
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her crisp black jumpsuit with power shoulders is on fleek
On Fleek
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She shows her wild side in a black co-ord set and a zebra-print blazer
Wild Child
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her candy lilac dress is the perfect outfit for a dance night or a cocktail party
Candy Hues
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Minimal and lightweight, her desi style in this white and blue printed lehenga is on fleek
Elegant Much
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
In this orange and red cut-out dress, she aced the colour-blocking trend like a pro
Acing Trends
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She is a bombshell in these checkered pants and a black inverse crop top
Bombshell
