Heading 3

Rahul Mishra’s muses on the NMACC carpet

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 03, 2023

Image- Rahul Mishra’s Instagram

It has been an outstanding weekend for Mishra, who is well-known for being the first Indian designer to showcase his collection at Paris Haute Couture Week

Rahul Mishra

Image- Rahul Mishra’s Instagram

Law Roach looked stylish and sophisticated in a two-piece with a floor-length gown

Law Roach

Image- Rahul Mishra’s Instagram

Gigi Hadid

At the event, Gigi Hadid wore a stunning outfit created by Rahul Mishra, which included a long jacket adorned with intricate floral embroidery and paired with flowing pants featuring the same design

Image- Rahul Mishra’s Instagram 

The midnight blue shimmery fabric was adorned with such sparkling embellishments that resembled a starry night

Zendaya

Image- Karan Johar’s Instagram

The attire consisted a trench cape made of raw silk intricately embroidered with beautiful gold designs. It was paired with a button-down shirt and a classic bow

Karan Johar

Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

Karisma looked like a fashion diva in a blue flora and fauna gown designed by Rahul Mishra

Karisma Kapoor

Image- Puneet B S’s Instagram

Shloka Mehta wore a gorgeous off-shoulder dress with a striking asymmetrical hemline adorned with gold embellishments in stripe patterns throughout the dress

Shloka Mehta

Image- Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram

She wore a white shirt paired with a heavily embroidered lehenga, which was a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary styles. Aditi carried herself with grace and elegance while wearing this ensemble

Aditi Rao Hydari

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram 

She opted for a bodysuit designed by Rahul Mishra, which was adorned with embellishments and paired with a fringed cape

Malaika Arora

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram 

Ananya Panday turned heads with her stunning cut-out gold embellished gown designed by Rahul Mishra

Ananya Panday

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here