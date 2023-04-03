Rahul Mishra’s muses on the NMACC carpet
APRIL 03, 2023
Image- Rahul Mishra’s Instagram
It has been an outstanding weekend for Mishra, who is well-known for being the first Indian designer to showcase his collection at Paris Haute Couture Week
Rahul Mishra
Image- Rahul Mishra’s Instagram
Law Roach looked stylish and sophisticated in a two-piece with a floor-length gown
Law Roach
Image- Rahul Mishra’s Instagram
Gigi Hadid
At the event, Gigi Hadid wore a stunning outfit created by Rahul Mishra, which included a long jacket adorned with intricate floral embroidery and paired with flowing pants featuring the same design
Image- Rahul Mishra’s Instagram
The midnight blue shimmery fabric was adorned with such sparkling embellishments that resembled a starry night
Zendaya
Image- Karan Johar’s Instagram
The attire consisted a trench cape made of raw silk intricately embroidered with beautiful gold designs. It was paired with a button-down shirt and a classic bow
Karan Johar
Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
Karisma looked like a fashion diva in a blue flora and fauna gown designed by Rahul Mishra
Karisma Kapoor
Image- Puneet B S’s Instagram
Shloka Mehta wore a gorgeous off-shoulder dress with a striking asymmetrical hemline adorned with gold embellishments in stripe patterns throughout the dress
Shloka Mehta
Image- Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
She wore a white shirt paired with a heavily embroidered lehenga, which was a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary styles. Aditi carried herself with grace and elegance while wearing this ensemble
Aditi Rao Hydari
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
She opted for a bodysuit designed by Rahul Mishra, which was adorned with embellishments and paired with a fringed cape
Malaika Arora
Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya Panday turned heads with her stunning cut-out gold embellished gown designed by Rahul Mishra
Ananya Panday
