Rahul Vaidya's styled-up looks

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

mar 04, 2023

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Rahul Vaidya has hopped on the latest trend of lavender color as he looks cool in a co-ord set

Lavish in Lavender

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

The singer is ready to party RKV style in an all-black outfit and white striped blazer

Monochrome look

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Rahul Vaidya has nailed his travel look in red co-ords with white stripes and white sports shoes

Sporty travel look

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 fame looks fashionable in a bright red sweatshirt and denim look

Casually dapper

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Rahul Vaidya set temperatures soaring as he donned a striped shirt with white trousers and sports shoes

Oh so hot 

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram 

Rahul Vaidya has an impeccable taste in Indian wear as he puts on a mirror work kurta set with pyjamas

pyjamas with pant

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

If there is one outfit that looks good on every guy, it is a black pantsuit!

Killer in formals

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Want an out-of-the-box airport look, then check out the denim jacket and jeans look of Rahul Vaidya

Fashionable in denims

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Rahul Vaidya looks dashing as he wore a printed blazer with grey pullover and joggers for sightseeing in a shikara

Travel in style

