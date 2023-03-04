Rahul Vaidya's styled-up looks
Arushi Srivastava
mar 04, 2023
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Rahul Vaidya has hopped on the latest trend of lavender color as he looks cool in a co-ord set
Lavish in Lavender
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
The singer is ready to party RKV style in an all-black outfit and white striped blazer
Monochrome look
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Rahul Vaidya has nailed his travel look in red co-ords with white stripes and white sports shoes
Sporty travel look
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 fame looks fashionable in a bright red sweatshirt and denim look
Casually dapper
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Rahul Vaidya set temperatures soaring as he donned a striped shirt with white trousers and sports shoes
Oh so hot
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Rahul Vaidya has an impeccable taste in Indian wear as he puts on a mirror work kurta set with pyjamas
pyjamas with pant
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
If there is one outfit that looks good on every guy, it is a black pantsuit!
Killer in formals
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Want an out-of-the-box airport look, then check out the denim jacket and jeans look of Rahul Vaidya
Fashionable in denims
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Rahul Vaidya looks dashing as he wore a printed blazer with grey pullover and joggers for sightseeing in a shikara
Travel in style
