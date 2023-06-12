Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 12, 2023

Rahul Vaidya’s vibrant style 

Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account 

Rahul Vaidya knows how to make the most of his vacations by staying true to his vibrant style! The Bollywood playback singer is charming his fans with this simple sweatshirt and jeans look 

Red hues 


The Bigg Boss 14 runner up looks alluring in this professional yet fun black-white suit 

Black and white glory

Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account 

Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account 

The composer is looking appealing in this pastel purple co-ord set while enjoying the sunset hues 

The comfy bliss

Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account 

 Bold blue 

The Khatron Ke Khiladi participant is hitting fashion hard in this magnificent blue two-piece suit

Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account 

The reality singing show icon has amped his style with his velvet green edgy suit! The tan glares and the intricate floral detailing on the blazer’s collar are worth noticing 

Gracious green 

Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account 

Trust Rahul Vaidya to rock white sneakers with any look and this classy tan suit look is no exception 

Tantalizing tan

Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account 

The singer is looking breathtaking in an all-white ensemble and his subtle smile is swooning the Internet 

 Whirling white 

Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account 

Vaidya has given a glimpse of his exuberant side by adorning this playful attire! But it is the basic black shirt that ties the look together 

Color mashup 

Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account 

The show host is looking sinfully handsome in this all-black shimmery look! The glow on his face is hard to miss 

 Professional poise 

Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account 

With this red-and-white laid-back look, Vaidya looks playful yet very composed 

 Stripped shirt and sneakers 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here