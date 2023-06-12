pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 12, 2023
Rahul Vaidya’s vibrant style
Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account
Rahul Vaidya knows how to make the most of his vacations by staying true to his vibrant style! The Bollywood playback singer is charming his fans with this simple sweatshirt and jeans look
Red hues
The Bigg Boss 14 runner up looks alluring in this professional yet fun black-white suit
Black and white glory
Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account
Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account
The composer is looking appealing in this pastel purple co-ord set while enjoying the sunset hues
The comfy bliss
Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account
Bold blue
The Khatron Ke Khiladi participant is hitting fashion hard in this magnificent blue two-piece suit
Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account
The reality singing show icon has amped his style with his velvet green edgy suit! The tan glares and the intricate floral detailing on the blazer’s collar are worth noticing
Gracious green
Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account
Trust Rahul Vaidya to rock white sneakers with any look and this classy tan suit look is no exception
Tantalizing tan
Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account
The singer is looking breathtaking in an all-white ensemble and his subtle smile is swooning the Internet
Whirling white
Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account
Vaidya has given a glimpse of his exuberant side by adorning this playful attire! But it is the basic black shirt that ties the look together
Color mashup
Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account
The show host is looking sinfully handsome in this all-black shimmery look! The glow on his face is hard to miss
Professional poise
Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram account
With this red-and-white laid-back look, Vaidya looks playful yet very composed
Stripped shirt and sneakers
