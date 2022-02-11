Fashion 

JOYCE JOYSON

FEB 11, 2022

Rajkummar Rao’s cool and stylish looks

Dapper!

Rajkummar Rao likes to add a cool factor to his look partly because of his leaning towards street style dressing, as seen here in this blue bomber jacket, white tee and light denims

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

He is someone who isn't afraid to take risks, like donning a yellow jacket over an off-white floral shirt and black trousers with navy-blue pockets

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Eccentric pairing

Who needs a boring black buttoned-up cardigan when you can wear one with delightful horizontal stripes styled with black pants

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Edgy aesthetic

When you don't want to take the effort and still look stylish? Throw a denim jacket over a wacky patterned pink shirt and jeans like Rajkummar

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Denim-on-denim

The actor loves to have fun with fashion, proving us right, he slipped into a black shirt with amusing patterns and teamed it with black acid-wash denims

Video: Pinkvilla

Cool style

Hoodie and black track pants are one of Rajkummar's signature looks, this time he wore a pink that featured green typography

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Pink hoodie

The actor wore an off-white sweatshirt and styled it with matching pants and sporty kicks

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Laid-back look

The heartthrob opted for a navy-blue tee, clubbed with a denim jacket and ripped blue jeans

Video: Pinkvilla

Casual look

Staying true to his style, the actor wore a black puffer jacket over a white tee and checkered charcoal-hued pants

Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Winter fashion

Rajkummar nails the white-on-white look with effortless ease in this wacky white sweatshirt paired with white denims

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Monochrome mania

