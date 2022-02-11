Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
FEB 11, 2022
Rajkummar Rao’s cool and stylish looks
Dapper!
Rajkummar Rao likes to add a cool factor to his look partly because of his leaning towards street style dressing, as seen here in this blue bomber jacket, white tee and light denims
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
He is someone who isn't afraid to take risks, like donning a yellow jacket over an off-white floral shirt and black trousers with navy-blue pockets
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Eccentric pairing
Who needs a boring black buttoned-up cardigan when you can wear one with delightful horizontal stripes styled with black pants
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Edgy aesthetic
When you don't want to take the effort and still look stylish? Throw a denim jacket over a wacky patterned pink shirt and jeans like Rajkummar
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Denim-on-denim
The actor loves to have fun with fashion, proving us right, he slipped into a black shirt with amusing patterns and teamed it with black acid-wash denims
Video: Pinkvilla
Cool style
Hoodie and black track pants are one of Rajkummar's signature looks, this time he wore a pink that featured green typography
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Pink hoodie
The actor wore an off-white sweatshirt and styled it with matching pants and sporty kicks
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Laid-back look
The heartthrob opted for a navy-blue tee, clubbed with a denim jacket and ripped blue jeans
Video: Pinkvilla
Casual look
Staying true to his style, the actor wore a black puffer jacket over a white tee and checkered charcoal-hued pants
Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Winter fashion
Rajkummar nails the white-on-white look with effortless ease in this wacky white sweatshirt paired with white denims
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Monochrome mania
