AUGUST 25, 2021
Rajkummar Rao's blazer style
While pretty much everybody is seen black co-ord set, Rajkummar plays it differently with a mix of pastels in Corneliani’s blazer-pant suit. He amps up his look with brown casual shoes
Well, this is a refreshing take on the ‘blazer with t-shirt’ look. He looks chic in a textured blazer paired with a zingy yellow t-shirt, distressed denims and ankle-length shoes
The actor looks dashing in a striped blazer as he teams it with a matching waistcoat and formal fit pants. He rounds off his look with leather sneakers
We are obsessed with these sneakers. We particularly loved how he paired it with a turtleneck t-shirt, grey blazer and formal pants
It seems he literally tried all the hues on the palette! This time in a powdered blue co-ord set. He styles it with a printed shirt and pointed-toe shoes
He just slays in this all-white classic blazer-pant suit
Who said men can’t pull off the red bomber blazer? The ‘Kai Po Che’ actor strikes it right. He completes his look with ripped jeans and sporty shoes
We are totally gushing over this look. A white blazer paired with a crisp black shirt and chequered bow tie is impressive
Rajkummar looks debonair in this classic tawny brown two-piece suit. He completes his look with a white shirt, tie and formal shoes
Who said you have to go classy every time with a co-ord set? The ‘Stree’ actor adds a dash of quirkiness with caution mark symbols over his attire. He amps up his look with neon casual shoes
For more updates on Rajkummar Rao and fashion, follow Pinkvilla