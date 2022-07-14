Heading 3

Rajkummar Rao's effortless style

Joyce Joyson

july 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Rajkummar Rao has mastered the knack of wearing eccentric jackets like this oversized, heavily patterned satin bomber jacket worn over a white zipper tee and black skinny jeans.

Wacky jacket

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Whosoever said pinks and florals aren't for men clearly hasn't taken a look at this brown floral jacket styled with a pink tee and blue comfy bottoms.

Gender-fluid style

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Denim on denim never looked this good! The heartthrob went for a colourful, patchwork denim jacket and layered it with a white tee and loose-fit denim.

Edgy yet cool

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Making a style move that we didn't quite expect in this red boxy, floral printed shirt that featured 'babies' written as a slogan on it, and paired it with baggy blue denim.

Quirky-cool

The Badhaai Do star opted for a white graphic tee and slouchy blue denim and rounded off the look with an oversized utilitarian jacket in shades of white, blue and yellow.

Relaxed look

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Video: Pinkvilla

Rajkummar dressed in a white slogan tee, grey jeans and topped off the look with a white cap.

Simply stylish

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Photo: K Vinayak Instagram

Rajkummar makes our hearts flutter in this black, double-breasted satin panel tuxedo worn over a white shirt, styled with formal pants and a black bow tie.

Debonair!

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Photo: Viraj Joshi

Known for pushing fashion boundaries, the actor looked handsome in this black shimmery tuxedo, styled with a black shirt and pants.

Suave in suit

Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

The black and white, abstract pattered shirt teamed with baggy blue denim and white sneakers look insanely cool.

Casual-cool

Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

The actor opted for a pale green, striped shirt and styled it with dark green shorts.

Easy style

