Rajkummar Rao's effortless style
Joyce Joyson
july 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Rajkummar Rao has mastered the knack of wearing eccentric jackets like this oversized, heavily patterned satin bomber jacket worn over a white zipper tee and black skinny jeans.
Wacky jacket
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Whosoever said pinks and florals aren't for men clearly hasn't taken a look at this brown floral jacket styled with a pink tee and blue comfy bottoms.
Gender-fluid style
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Denim on denim never looked this good! The heartthrob went for a colourful, patchwork denim jacket and layered it with a white tee and loose-fit denim.
Edgy yet cool
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Making a style move that we didn't quite expect in this red boxy, floral printed shirt that featured 'babies' written as a slogan on it, and paired it with baggy blue denim.
Quirky-cool
The Badhaai Do star opted for a white graphic tee and slouchy blue denim and rounded off the look with an oversized utilitarian jacket in shades of white, blue and yellow.
Relaxed look
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Video: Pinkvilla
Rajkummar dressed in a white slogan tee, grey jeans and topped off the look with a white cap.
Simply stylish
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Photo: K Vinayak Instagram
Rajkummar makes our hearts flutter in this black, double-breasted satin panel tuxedo worn over a white shirt, styled with formal pants and a black bow tie.
Debonair!
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Photo: Viraj Joshi
Known for pushing fashion boundaries, the actor looked handsome in this black shimmery tuxedo, styled with a black shirt and pants.
Suave in suit
Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
The black and white, abstract pattered shirt teamed with baggy blue denim and white sneakers look insanely cool.
Casual-cool
Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
The actor opted for a pale green, striped shirt and styled it with dark green shorts.
Easy style
