oct 30, 2021
Rajkummar Rao’s traditional looks
Rajkummar Rao’s sartorial picks are always on point and here he goes for beige kurta pyjama teamed with a printed Nehru jacket
The actor stunned us in this bandhgala jacket featuring a silver patch worn over a black kurta with matching pants
Rao looks classy in this all-white ivory ensemble, consisting of a full-sleeved layered kurta paired with a sleeveless jacket, churidar pyjamas and sporty shoes
He looks dapper in this mosaic print kurta teamed with a contemporary style jacket and black trousers
Moving on to one of our favourite looks by the actor, Rajkummar picked out a lemon yellow kurta styled with white pyjamas from the label Antar-Agni
The ‘Stree’ actor looks suave in this crisp bandhgala featuring a royal lapel pin paired with white pyjamas by designer label Shantanu & Nikhil
Rajkummar upped the style quotient in ethnic fashion by wearing a jacket-on-jacket look styled with black kurta pyjama
The actor looks dashing in this Swarovski embroidered jacket with a navy blue kurta and greyish blue churidar by Manish Malhotra
Striking an Indo-Western look, the handsome star posed in a classic black bandhgala suit which is adorned with silver metal detailing and chunky buttons by Shantanu and Nikhil
Lastly, Rajkummar makes a case for a tie-dye kurta teamed with a spiffy jacket and formal trousers
