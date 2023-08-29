pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
August 29, 2023
Raksha Bandhan outfit ideas
Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan is a joyous festival that celebrates the unique bond shared by brothers and sisters
Image: Pexels
Outfit inspo
Take a look at these outfit options for ths coming Raksha Bandhan
Image: Pexels
Classic saree
Sarees are traditional indian attire that will never go out of style. There are A multiple saree options to choose from
Image: Pexels
Floral anarkali suit
Whether it is angrakha type or knee-length, an Anarkhali suits all body types
Image: Pexels
Pastel Lehengas
Pastels are in trend at the moment. And what’s better than combining pastel colours with lehengas?
Image: Pexels
Designer sharara suit
A sharara is a chic three-piece suit which has a short jurta, wide legged bottoms with multi layered ruffles and a dupatta
Image: Pexels
Ethnic gown
Ethnic gowns can be fashionable while still being traditional. If you want to make a fashion statement, make sure to style your gown with some designer earrings, and a pendant for a modern touch
Image: Pexels
Chikankari
If you’re looking for something simple and lightweight, a chikankari kurta is the best fit
Image: Pexels
If you’re bored of traditional traditional outfits, get creative by pairing kurtas, sarees with a denim jacket or pants
Image: Pexels
Mix & match
If traditional sarees are not your style, then modify your saree and add some statement pieces
Image: Pexels
Fusion saree
