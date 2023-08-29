Heading 3

Raksha Bandhan outfit ideas

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a joyous festival that celebrates the unique bond shared by brothers and sisters

Image:  Pexels

Outfit inspo

Take a look at these outfit options for ths coming Raksha Bandhan

Image:  Pexels

Classic saree

Sarees are traditional indian attire that will never go out of style. There are A multiple saree options to choose from

Image:  Pexels

Floral anarkali suit

Whether it is angrakha type or knee-length, an Anarkhali suits all body types

Image:  Pexels

Pastel Lehengas

Pastels are in trend at the moment. And what’s better than combining pastel colours with lehengas?

Image:  Pexels

Designer sharara suit

A sharara is a chic three-piece suit which has a short jurta, wide legged bottoms with multi layered ruffles and a dupatta

Image:  Pexels

Ethnic gown

Ethnic gowns can be fashionable while still being traditional. If you want to make a fashion statement, make sure to style your gown with some designer earrings, and a pendant for a modern touch

Image:  Pexels

Chikankari

If you’re looking for something simple and lightweight, a chikankari kurta is the best fit

Image:  Pexels

If you’re bored of traditional traditional outfits, get creative by pairing kurtas, sarees with a denim jacket or pants

Image:  Pexels

Mix & match

If traditional sarees are not your style, then modify your saree and add some statement pieces

Image:  Pexels

Fusion saree

Image:  Pexels

