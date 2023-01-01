Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

NOVEMBER 18 , 2023

Rakul Preet is a delight in white

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram 

Rakul showcased her timeless elegance in White kalidaar kurta ensemble with chikankari and gota work on it 

Elegance 

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram 

Rakul Preet Singh has a love affair with white ensembles going on! She went for a white, floor-sweeping halter neck dress with backless detail and a thigh-high slit

Sensuous

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram 

Infusing tradition with modernity, the actress wore an ivory-embroidered bralette with a voluminous skirt and added an edgy appeal with a belt

Gorgeous

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram 

The actress nailed the look in this white corset-style, top paired with high-waisted white pants

Chic style

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram 

It doesn't always have to be loud hues, sometimes a head-to-toe white leaves greater impact proves diva in this white skirt styled with a bralette and embellished jacket

Contemporary elan

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet is a sight to behold in this ivory sharara set. The ensemble included a peplum style top with breezy sharara pants

Enthralling

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Keeping it cool and casual, Rakul wore a white crop top and matching front-buttoned mini skirt with a shirt tied around her waist

Casual style

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram/Manogna Reddy Photography 

Rakul wore a white smock off-shoulder top with flounce sleeves and clubbed it with high-waisted white pants

Monochrome mania

Image: Rakul Preet Singh/K Vinayak Instagram

Wearing an oversized white shirt dress with box pockets and cuffed wrist, she looked impeccably chic

Shirt dress

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram 

The actress went for a pretty white halter neck vest and long flared pants 

Pretty 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here