NOVEMBER 18 , 2023
Rakul Preet is a delight in white
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul showcased her timeless elegance in White kalidaar kurta ensemble with chikankari and gota work on it
Elegance
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh has a love affair with white ensembles going on! She went for a white, floor-sweeping halter neck dress with backless detail and a thigh-high slit
Sensuous
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Infusing tradition with modernity, the actress wore an ivory-embroidered bralette with a voluminous skirt and added an edgy appeal with a belt
Gorgeous
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
The actress nailed the look in this white corset-style, top paired with high-waisted white pants
Chic style
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
It doesn't always have to be loud hues, sometimes a head-to-toe white leaves greater impact proves diva in this white skirt styled with a bralette and embellished jacket
Contemporary elan
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet is a sight to behold in this ivory sharara set. The ensemble included a peplum style top with breezy sharara pants
Enthralling
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Keeping it cool and casual, Rakul wore a white crop top and matching front-buttoned mini skirt with a shirt tied around her waist
Casual style
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram/Manogna Reddy Photography
Rakul wore a white smock off-shoulder top with flounce sleeves and clubbed it with high-waisted white pants
Monochrome mania
Image: Rakul Preet Singh/K Vinayak Instagram
Wearing an oversized white shirt dress with box pockets and cuffed wrist, she looked impeccably chic
Shirt dress
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
The actress went for a pretty white halter neck vest and long flared pants
Pretty
