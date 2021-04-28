Rakul Preet’s skin and hair care secrets April 28, 2021
Rakul Preet Singh relies on the organic and natural ingredients for her ultimate skincare routine
Besides, she also believes that the glow of your skin is largely impacted by the mental well-being and current state of mind
To keep her skin looking healthy and naturally flawless, the actress regularly sweats it out in the gym or at home
Instead of relying on a lot of beauty products, Rakul thinks that it is wiser to let the toxins release in a natural way so that your skin can breathe freely
further, rakul preet also highlights the importance of moisturising and tells us that wearing sunscreen is highly essential for skin protection
for acne breakouts during summer, Rakul uses a thin slice of aloe vera or a pack of Fuller’s earth or sips on some natural coolant to combat the heat
According to her, a mixture of papaya, curd and honey or a pack of banana with curd and honey in it helps in keeping the skin soft and supple
For haircare, Rakul shared an easy yet effective home-made recipe. A mix of banana, whole egg and curd boosts shine and glow
Other natural ingredients that can be used for the natural growth and health of the tresses are reetha, shikakai and methi
She also revealed that washing the hair regularly helps in keeping the scalp clean
When it comes to picking a skincare product, Samantha Akkineni is her go-to person. And she counts on Lakshmi Manchu’s advice for makeup products
For more on beauty, follow Pinkvilla