Rakul Preet’s skin and hair care secrets

April 28, 2021

Rakul Preet Singh relies on the organic and natural ingredients for her ultimate skincare routine

Besides, she also believes that the glow of your skin is largely impacted by the mental well-being and current state of mind

To keep her skin looking healthy and naturally flawless, the actress regularly sweats it out in the gym or at home

Instead of relying on a lot of beauty products, Rakul thinks that it is wiser to let the toxins release in a natural way so that your skin can breathe freely

Since a healthy diet is also important for the skin, the ‘De De Pyaar De’ actress avoids high-processed, packaged and sodium-rich foods

further, rakul preet also highlights the importance of moisturising and tells us that wearing sunscreen is highly essential for skin protection

for acne breakouts during summer, Rakul uses a thin slice of aloe vera or a pack of Fuller’s earth or sips on some natural coolant to combat the heat

According to her, a mixture of papaya, curd and honey or a pack of banana with curd and honey in it helps in keeping the skin soft and supple

For haircare, Rakul shared an easy yet effective home-made recipe. A mix of banana, whole egg and curd boosts shine and glow

Other natural ingredients that can be used for the natural growth and health of the tresses are reetha, shikakai and methi

She also revealed that washing the hair regularly helps in keeping the scalp clean

When it comes to picking a skincare product, Samantha Akkineni is her go-to person. And she counts on Lakshmi Manchu’s advice for makeup products

