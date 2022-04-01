FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
APR 01, 2022
Rakul Preet Singh’s striking earrings
Easy on eyes
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Playful in style, bold yet minimalistic, Rakul Preet Singh's treasure trove is filled with trendy pieces
From utterly adorable elephant stud earrings to urbane half hoops with checkered patterns, her collection is quite delightful
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Trendy baubles
Though contemporary in style, these heart-shaped gold earrings have a distinct old-world charm
Dainty gold earrings
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Next, she wore a pastel green floral saree and completed the look with layered chandbalis, with a touch of gold and silver tones
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Heavy oxidised earrings
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Glitzy and glamorous, abstract-shaped diamond-studded earrings are just the pieces that up the style quotient
Sparkling danglers
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Again, she picked up dazzling studded earrings and looked drop-dead gorgeous
Statement earrings
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Geometric-shaped, chic earrings like these white hexagonal ones, prove that her earring collection is so diverse
Hexagonal hoops
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Vibrant and colourful double hoop earrings are just the baubles that lift the spirit high
Delightsome
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Bold and edgy, these spear-shaped bone and brass earrings are truly unique
Unconventional design
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Lastly, Rakul looked charming in this sea shell-adored chandbalis
Shell chandballis
