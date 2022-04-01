FASHION 

JOYCE JOYSON

APR 01, 2022

Rakul Preet Singh’s striking earrings

Easy on eyes

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Playful in style, bold yet minimalistic, Rakul Preet Singh's treasure trove is filled with trendy pieces

From utterly adorable elephant stud earrings to urbane half hoops with checkered patterns, her collection is quite delightful

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Trendy baubles

Though contemporary in style, these heart-shaped gold earrings have a distinct old-world charm

Dainty gold earrings

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Next, she wore a pastel green floral saree and completed the look with layered chandbalis, with a touch of gold and silver tones

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Heavy oxidised earrings

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Glitzy and glamorous, abstract-shaped diamond-studded earrings are just the pieces that up the style quotient

Sparkling danglers

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Again, she picked up dazzling studded earrings and looked drop-dead gorgeous

Statement earrings

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Geometric-shaped, chic earrings like these white hexagonal ones, prove that her earring collection is so diverse

Hexagonal hoops

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Vibrant and colourful double hoop earrings are just the baubles that lift the spirit high

Delightsome

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Bold and edgy, these spear-shaped bone and brass earrings are truly unique

Unconventional design

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Lastly, Rakul looked charming in this sea shell-adored chandbalis

Shell chandballis

