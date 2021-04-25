Rakul Preet Singh’s style game

April 25, 2021

Rakul stuns in this pink and black ensemble

She looks cute in this floral dress
The diva rocks this blue and white co-ord set from the July issue

She slays in a white crop top and matching high waisted pants

She poses in this cute white mini dress

The beauty looks magical in this beautiful black look

She stuns in this yellow maxi dress

She shines in this white and silver Manish Malhotra outfit

Rakul looks ethereal in this periwinkle saree

We love her one-shouldered breezy maxi dress

For more updates on Rakul, Bollywood, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here