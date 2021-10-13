oct 13, 2021
Rakul Preet Singh in stunning sarees
Rakul looked like a dream in pink sequined Manish Malhotra saree teamed with a hot pink satin blouse with a plunging neckline
Dressed in a handloom saree, Rakul stated that handweaving is a long process and the craft needs to be respected
Rakul was seen posing in a lavender indo-western saree featuring a halter-neck blouse. The plain saree was complemented with a chunky neckpiece
Rakul embraced the boho-chic trend in a black and white bohemian saree featuring a striped high neck blouse. The oxidised kada added on to the look
The actress wore a shimmery grey urbane saree embellished in sequins and beads, teamed with a spaghetti strap blouse
Spotted in yet another Indo-Western saree, Rakul looked resplendent as she chose a white saree paired with a feathered blouse
The star also opted for a fusion saree look that featured a white saree draped over rose gold pants, teamed with a rose gold blouse with billowy sleeves
A classic silk saree never goes wrong! Rakul looked like a ray of sunshine as she posed in a bright yellow silk saree. The heavy neckpiece amplified the look
She graced our eyes with yet another silk saree in the contrasting shades of electric blue and yellow. Teamed with a sleeveless blouse, the look was completed with heavy jewellery
This cream saree worn by Rakul was all things glamorous. The backless blouse and modish choker added an extra dose of glam to the look
