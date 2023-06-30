Heading 3

Rakul Preet Singh’s bodycon dresses 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 
 

One simply cannot go wrong with a denim outfit. The Gill debutante too cannot be faulted for the same 

Denim Diva 


The Venkatadri Express actress looks simple yet chic in this blue dress. Wavy hair and chunky silver hoops accentuate her look 

Floral Blue 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

The Yaariyan fame is basking in the beach vibes in this electric orange dress. Messy hair and simple earrings finish her look 

Orange oomph 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

Black & Cream 

The Dev star has captured the attention of her fans in this strapless black and cream bodycon dress. A deep plunging neckline and her candid smile are noteworthy 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

The De De Pyaar De heroine has put the heat to shame with this black strapless ensemble. A delicate gold and pearl choker is the highlight 

Strapless sizzle 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

The Marjaavaan artist looks angelic in this one-shoulder, sheer white dress. A messy bun and nude lips enhance her look 

 Angelic white 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

The Sardar Ka Grandson diva looks stunning in this black bodycon dress. A peaking bralette and long danglers elevate her look 

Black burn 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

The Runway 34 enchantress is hitting fashion hard in this olive playsuit. Neutral lips and silver jewelry are noteworthy 

Olive playsuit 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

The Attack fame is looking like a breath of fresh air in this peach ensemble. Square hoops, a chunky gold bracelet, and a watch wrap up her look 

Peach punk 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

The Doctor G star is a sight to behold in this strapless black sequin dress. Open hair and big hoops complete her look 

Sequin swirl 

