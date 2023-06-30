pinkvilla
Rakul Preet Singh’s bodycon dresses
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
One simply cannot go wrong with a denim outfit. The Gill debutante too cannot be faulted for the same
Denim Diva
The Venkatadri Express actress looks simple yet chic in this blue dress. Wavy hair and chunky silver hoops accentuate her look
Floral Blue
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The Yaariyan fame is basking in the beach vibes in this electric orange dress. Messy hair and simple earrings finish her look
Orange oomph
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Black & Cream
The Dev star has captured the attention of her fans in this strapless black and cream bodycon dress. A deep plunging neckline and her candid smile are noteworthy
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The De De Pyaar De heroine has put the heat to shame with this black strapless ensemble. A delicate gold and pearl choker is the highlight
Strapless sizzle
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The Marjaavaan artist looks angelic in this one-shoulder, sheer white dress. A messy bun and nude lips enhance her look
Angelic white
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The Sardar Ka Grandson diva looks stunning in this black bodycon dress. A peaking bralette and long danglers elevate her look
Black burn
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The Runway 34 enchantress is hitting fashion hard in this olive playsuit. Neutral lips and silver jewelry are noteworthy
Olive playsuit
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The Attack fame is looking like a breath of fresh air in this peach ensemble. Square hoops, a chunky gold bracelet, and a watch wrap up her look
Peach punk
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The Doctor G star is a sight to behold in this strapless black sequin dress. Open hair and big hoops complete her look
Sequin swirl
