Rakul Preet Singh's boss babe looks
Joyce Joyson
AUGUST 06, 2022
FASHION
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
With corsets becoming the season's must-have staples, Rakul Preet Singh hopped on to the trend in a red, corsetted panelled mini dress styled with a matching blazer
Bombshell style
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
A fashion loyalist to pantsuits, she added a luxe touch to her look by going for a printed velvet oversized blazer, flared pants and a bralette
Luxe look
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The subtle, sequin embroidered design on this ivory, plunging neckline blazer and pants set makes this look the ultimate winner
Vision in white
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Bringing in a playful vibe on the board, the actress strutted out in a multicoloured floral blazer, bralette, and skirt set
Floral fun
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Making a case for a monochrome pantsuit bearing black and white patterns, she added a punch to her look by pairing it with a pink bralette
Monochrome pantsuit
A little shine never hurts! Rakul wore a black blazer dress that came with shimmery asymmetrical details on the hemline
Classic yet edgy
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
This time around, she toned down her look by donning a lime green blazer dress featuring a plunging neckline and open sleeves
Eye-catching
Wearing a blue and white checkered co-ord set featuring an oversized blazer, tube top, and high-rise shorts
Fresh and fun
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
This is all the proof you need that you can never, ever go wrong with a red pantsuit, comprising an oversized blazer with dramatic sleeves, crop top, and trousers
Smashing!
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
It's not uncommon to find Rakul wearing pantsuits, but here she took it to a whole new level by donning a pink, plunging neckline, one with cut-out details
Cut-out suit
