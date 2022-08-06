Heading 3

Rakul Preet Singh's boss babe looks

Joyce Joyson

AUGUST 06, 2022

FASHION

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

With corsets becoming the season's must-have staples, Rakul Preet Singh hopped on to the trend in a red, corsetted panelled mini dress styled with a matching blazer

Bombshell style

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

A fashion loyalist to pantsuits, she added a luxe touch to her look by going for a printed velvet oversized blazer, flared pants and a bralette

Luxe look

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The subtle, sequin embroidered design on this ivory, plunging neckline blazer and pants set makes this look the ultimate winner

Vision in white

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Bringing in a playful vibe on the board, the actress strutted out in a multicoloured floral blazer, bralette, and skirt set

Floral fun

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Making a case for a monochrome pantsuit bearing black and white patterns, she added a punch to her look by pairing it with a pink bralette

Monochrome pantsuit

A little shine never hurts! Rakul wore a black blazer dress that came with shimmery asymmetrical details on the hemline

Classic yet edgy

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

This time around, she toned down her look by donning a lime green blazer dress featuring a plunging neckline and open sleeves

Eye-catching

Wearing a blue and white checkered co-ord set featuring an oversized blazer, tube top, and high-rise shorts

Fresh and fun

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

This is all the proof you need that you can never, ever go wrong with a red pantsuit, comprising an oversized blazer with dramatic sleeves, crop top, and trousers

Smashing!

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

It's not uncommon to find Rakul wearing pantsuits, but here she took it to a whole new level by donning a pink, plunging neckline, one with cut-out details

Cut-out suit

