FASHION
Joyce Joyson
MAY 04, 2022
Rakul Preet Singh's chic sense of style
Wild side!
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh channels her inner wild child in this animal-printed black and white halter neck top with a backless detail styled with white flared pants
The actress looks magical in this white anarakali with intricate embroidery and lacework paired with a white chiffon dupatta
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Graceful
A green corset dress with spaghetti straps and a thigh-high slit can add a little edge to your party look
Corset
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Who said you can't wear animal prints in pastel shades? Yes, they look totally chic as seen here in this full-sleeved top worn with pink wide-legged pants
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Stunning
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul's multicoloured floral set featuring a bralette, matching skirt and blazer, is a perfect lesson on how to keep things delightful when you mean business
Floral fun
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The Runway 34 actress went for a backless crop top and paired it with high-waisted pants that came with a slit
Black co-ords
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Wearing a wine-hued halter neck crop top with a keyhole detail, she paired it with a matching bodycon skirt and looked uber-stylish
Stylish diva
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
There is something about a striped pantsuit that screams chic! Breaking away from monotony, she paired it with a hot pink bralette
Monochrome pantsuit
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul went for a red strappy crop top and paired it with high-rise black flared pants
Casual look
Image: Rakul Preet Singh/ Ajay Kadam Instagram
Lastly, we would like to say, Rakul always manages to look stunning no matter what, as seen in this red shimmery bodycon dress
Sizzling in red
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kartik Aaryan's uber cool looks