Joyce Joyson

MAY 04, 2022

Rakul Preet Singh's chic sense of style

Wild side!

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh channels her inner wild child in this animal-printed black and white halter neck top with a backless detail styled with white flared pants

The actress looks magical in this white anarakali with intricate embroidery and lacework paired with a white chiffon dupatta

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Graceful

A green corset dress with spaghetti straps and a thigh-high slit can add a little edge to your party look

Corset

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Who said you can't wear animal prints in pastel shades? Yes, they look totally chic as seen here in this full-sleeved top worn with pink wide-legged pants

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Stunning

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul's multicoloured floral set featuring a bralette, matching skirt and blazer, is a perfect lesson on how to keep things delightful when you mean business

Floral fun

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The Runway 34 actress went for a backless crop top and paired it with high-waisted pants that came with a slit

Black co-ords

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Wearing a wine-hued halter neck crop top with a keyhole detail, she paired it with a matching bodycon skirt and looked uber-stylish

Stylish diva

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

There is something about a striped pantsuit that screams chic! Breaking away from monotony, she paired it with a hot pink bralette

Monochrome pantsuit

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul went for a red strappy crop top and paired it with high-rise black flared pants

Casual look

Image: Rakul Preet Singh/ Ajay Kadam Instagram

Lastly, we would like to say, Rakul always manages to look stunning no matter what, as seen in this red shimmery bodycon dress

Sizzling in red

