Rakul Preet Singh's ethnic style

Joyce Joyson

JUly 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh adds a punch to her pastel pink co-ords, featuring a floral plunging neckline, crop top and flared pants by layering with a black flamingo print jacket

Floral delight

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Wearing a mint green silk brocade saree, the actress elevated her look by styling it with a dark green sleeveless embroidered blouse

Classic look

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

She has a soft spot for timeless pieces and dished out yet another drool-worthy look in an orange bandhej six yards paired with a plunging, V-neck embroidered blouse

Traditional style

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Looking every bit a diva, she is in this beige and green sequin saree teamed with a beige satin sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline

Dazzling diva

The actress leaves us awestruck in this pastel pink floral saree bearing shades of blue and neon green, styled with a sleeveless, colourful striped blouse

Enchanting

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Bringing her A-game to the forefront, Rakul wore a roomy indigo blue silk kurta bearing a brocade yoke and teamed it with contrasting emerald-hued pants

Colour contrast

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The Runway 34 star paints a dreamy picture in this ivory and yellow, intricately embroidered anarkali kurta and gotta patti bordered sheer dupatta

Elegant

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

She knows how to make an outfit look stellar with minimal effort. Case in point this ivory white printed lehenga paired with a sleeveless bralette and maroon-hued belt at the waist

Super-stylish

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Switching things up, the actress dropped some serious ethnic fashion goals in this ivory-embellished bralette and lehenga set, topped off with a bandhgala jacket

Spectacular

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul went for a beige and black embroidered lehenga, a strappy blouse and a matching dupatta

Beauty!

