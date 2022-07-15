Heading 3
Rakul Preet Singh's ethnic style
Joyce Joyson
JUly 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh adds a punch to her pastel pink co-ords, featuring a floral plunging neckline, crop top and flared pants by layering with a black flamingo print jacket
Floral delight
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Wearing a mint green silk brocade saree, the actress elevated her look by styling it with a dark green sleeveless embroidered blouse
Classic look
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
She has a soft spot for timeless pieces and dished out yet another drool-worthy look in an orange bandhej six yards paired with a plunging, V-neck embroidered blouse
Traditional style
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Looking every bit a diva, she is in this beige and green sequin saree teamed with a beige satin sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline
Dazzling diva
The actress leaves us awestruck in this pastel pink floral saree bearing shades of blue and neon green, styled with a sleeveless, colourful striped blouse
Enchanting
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Bringing her A-game to the forefront, Rakul wore a roomy indigo blue silk kurta bearing a brocade yoke and teamed it with contrasting emerald-hued pants
Colour contrast
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The Runway 34 star paints a dreamy picture in this ivory and yellow, intricately embroidered anarkali kurta and gotta patti bordered sheer dupatta
Elegant
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
She knows how to make an outfit look stellar with minimal effort. Case in point this ivory white printed lehenga paired with a sleeveless bralette and maroon-hued belt at the waist
Super-stylish
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Switching things up, the actress dropped some serious ethnic fashion goals in this ivory-embellished bralette and lehenga set, topped off with a bandhgala jacket
Spectacular
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul went for a beige and black embroidered lehenga, a strappy blouse and a matching dupatta
Beauty!
