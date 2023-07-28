pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 28, 2023
Rakul Preet Singh’s hot beach looks
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The Yaariyan debutante looks amazing in this multicolored pastel monokini with red floral prints
Color crush
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The Dhruva actress looks breathtaking in this green bikini. The neon shirt adds a nice pop of color
Naughty neon
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
Red rush
The Spyder artist is a sight to behold in this red bikini as she basks in the warmth of sea waves
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The Aiyaary fame looks like a breath of fresh air in this halter-neck orange beach dress
Orange ooze
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The De De Pyaar De protagonist is oozing warmth and positivity in this bright yellow bikini. The checkered hat looks adorable
Yellow glow
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The Manmadhudu 2 star has captured the attention of her fans in this bright peach bodycon dress
Peach punk
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The Marjaavaan diva is hitting fashion hard in this subtle orange coord set! Her radiant smile is unmissable
Floral finesse
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The Check heroine looks phenomenal in this blue bralette paired with denim shorts. A messy bun and simple flats complete her look
Cool blue
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The Attack actress has put the heat to shame in this rush-colored bikini paired with a matching dress
Brown Blush
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The Doctor G fame looks alluring in this grey monokini teamed up with a pastel jacket and bright blue earrings
Grey glam
