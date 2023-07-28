Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JULY 28, 2023

Rakul Preet Singh’s hot beach looks 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

The Yaariyan debutante looks amazing in this multicolored pastel monokini with red floral prints

Color crush

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

The Dhruva actress looks breathtaking in this green bikini. The neon shirt adds a nice pop of color

Naughty neon 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

Red rush 

The Spyder artist is a sight to behold in this red bikini as she basks in the warmth of sea waves 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

The Aiyaary fame looks like a breath of fresh air in this halter-neck orange beach dress

 Orange ooze 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

The De De Pyaar De protagonist is oozing warmth and positivity in this bright yellow bikini. The checkered hat looks adorable 

Yellow glow 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

The Manmadhudu 2 star has captured the attention of her fans in this bright peach bodycon dress 

Peach punk 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

The Marjaavaan diva is hitting fashion hard in this subtle orange coord set! Her radiant smile is unmissable 

Floral finesse 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

The Check heroine looks phenomenal in this blue bralette paired with denim shorts. A messy bun and simple flats complete her look 

 Cool blue 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

The Attack actress has put the heat to shame in this rush-colored bikini paired with a matching dress

Brown Blush 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

The Doctor G fame looks alluring in this grey monokini teamed up with a pastel jacket and bright blue earrings 

 Grey glam 

