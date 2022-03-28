FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 28, 2022

Rakul Preet Singh's impressive style

 Business chic

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

A lime green, plunging neckline blazer dress with open sleeves might not be your first choice, but it looks surprisingly chic, proves Rakul Preet Singh

Next, she wore a graphic-printed multi-coloured blazer and styled it with purple flared pants

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Riot of colours

Nothing screams party than a sparky bronze gold dress with a halter neckline and a thigh-high slit as worn here by the diva

Party vibes

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Strike an effortless, cool-girl look by wearing a green corset top with white cargo pants

Video: Pinkvilla

Casual chic

Fun and colouful

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

If you didn't know, Rakul is a fan of co-ords like this multicoloured co-ord set featuring a crop top and mini skirt, layered with an oversized blazer

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

We loved the way she balanced her look by pairing a white tank top with metallic silver pleated, dhoti-style pants

Balanced look

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The actress looks sizzling hot in this red halterneck bikini top with high-waisted bottoms. She finished off the look by donning a floral, multicoloured cape

Beach babe

Video: Pinkvilla

Slaying in a stunning red gown with a strapless, asymmetrical neckline with a risque slit

Bombshell in red

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul looks extremely ravishing in this green body-hugging mini dress with exaggerated green metallic sleeves

Futuristic spin

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Lastly, she knows how to combine modernity with classic pieces, as here in this ivory silk bralette, gold-embroidered skirt teamed with an open bandhgala jacket

Festive chic

