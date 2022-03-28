FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 28, 2022
Rakul Preet Singh's impressive style
Business chic
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
A lime green, plunging neckline blazer dress with open sleeves might not be your first choice, but it looks surprisingly chic, proves Rakul Preet Singh
Next, she wore a graphic-printed multi-coloured blazer and styled it with purple flared pants
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Riot of colours
Nothing screams party than a sparky bronze gold dress with a halter neckline and a thigh-high slit as worn here by the diva
Party vibes
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Strike an effortless, cool-girl look by wearing a green corset top with white cargo pants
Video: Pinkvilla
Casual chic
Fun and colouful
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
If you didn't know, Rakul is a fan of co-ords like this multicoloured co-ord set featuring a crop top and mini skirt, layered with an oversized blazer
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
We loved the way she balanced her look by pairing a white tank top with metallic silver pleated, dhoti-style pants
Balanced look
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The actress looks sizzling hot in this red halterneck bikini top with high-waisted bottoms. She finished off the look by donning a floral, multicoloured cape
Beach babe
Video: Pinkvilla
Slaying in a stunning red gown with a strapless, asymmetrical neckline with a risque slit
Bombshell in red
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul looks extremely ravishing in this green body-hugging mini dress with exaggerated green metallic sleeves
Futuristic spin
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Lastly, she knows how to combine modernity with classic pieces, as here in this ivory silk bralette, gold-embroidered skirt teamed with an open bandhgala jacket
Festive chic
