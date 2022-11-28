Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

NOV 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Anshika Verma Instagram

The Thank God actress looked stunning in a white strapless jumpsuit with a side train and gold jewelry.

Pristine White 

Image: Anshika Verma Instagram

She wore an Alex Perry black corset dress with a bow at the waist and silver shimmering heels, and she looked ravishing.

Dark energy 

Image: Anshika Verma Instagram

Wearing a solid hot pink midi dress straight off the rack from Forever New, Rakul paired it with statement earrings and blue heels.

Pretty in pink

Image: Anshika Verma Instagram

The diva showed off her enviable figure in a white and green floral lehenga styled with a textured blouse and a silver clutch.

Glamorous green 

Image: Anshika Verma Instagram

She looked absolutely fabulous in a pastel blue lehenga and traditional dupatta, a v-neckline blouse, and a gold choker rounded off her look. 

Diwali look

Image: Anshika Verma Instagram

Ditching the all-ethnic look, with a more modern and stylish twist she wore a red shimmer blouse with flared floral pants and a sheer red dupatta.

Desi with a twist

Image: Anshika Verma Instagram

The actress power dressed in an all-white outfit consisting of a peplum top with a waist belt for that snatched look and flared bottoms.

Power dressing 

Image: Anshika Verma Instagram

Her sassy look was all about the blue denim, the floral cut-out top, and the gorgeously sexy white heels.

Chic and sassy

Image: Anshika Verma Instagram

She was an absolute stunner in a sleek white gown with a plunging neckline and a side slit accentuating her tall figure for that one-of-a-kind look 

Stunner 

Image: Anshika Verma Instagram

Rakul turned up the fun quotient with her high-fashion attire, wearing a Balmain-printed white tee with a blue chrome wrap skirt for the perfect flirty look.

Fun and flirty

