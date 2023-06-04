Heading 3

JUNE 04, 2023

Rakul Preet Singh's Saree looks

Rakul Preet Singh is the prettiest in a simple red & orange saree teamed with a deep v-neck blouse of similar prints

Pretty 

Rakul raises the glam quotient in glittery lilac drape with matching strap blouse. Her studded statement earrings complements the whole look

Glitter

Rakul Preet looks graceful in white sheer saree intricated with embellishments and delicate beadwork throughout and teamed with a full-sleeved embellished blouse

Sheer Saree 

Rakul Preet Singh amps up her natural elegance in an organza saree and white turtleneck blouse

Elegance 

Rakul Preet is an ultimate diva as she shines bright in a vibrant yellow tie-dye saree paired with a mirror work golden blouse

Vibrant 

The Aiyaary actress slayed in a pista colour saree and strapless blouse with knot detail at the back

Slayer 

Rakul's blur and beautiful avatar in a two-toned sequin saree grabs attention

Blur

Rakul Preet looks jaw-dropping in a fusion saree with a halter neck and a front slit. She wore a three-tiered neckpiece sporting emerald stones

Fusion 

Rakul Preet Singh is a bewitching beauty in a yellow silk saree with closed neck blouse. Her look was rounded out with a statement polki necklace

Beauty 

The actress looked dazzling in the multi sequined hot pink saree

Dazzling 

