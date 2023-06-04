pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
JUNE 04, 2023
Rakul Preet Singh's Saree looks
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh is the prettiest in a simple red & orange saree teamed with a deep v-neck blouse of similar prints
Pretty
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul raises the glam quotient in glittery lilac drape with matching strap blouse. Her studded statement earrings complements the whole look
Glitter
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul Preet looks graceful in white sheer saree intricated with embellishments and delicate beadwork throughout and teamed with a full-sleeved embellished blouse
Sheer Saree
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh amps up her natural elegance in an organza saree and white turtleneck blouse
Elegance
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul Preet is an ultimate diva as she shines bright in a vibrant yellow tie-dye saree paired with a mirror work golden blouse
Vibrant
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
The Aiyaary actress slayed in a pista colour saree and strapless blouse with knot detail at the back
Slayer
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul's blur and beautiful avatar in a two-toned sequin saree grabs attention
Blur
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul Preet looks jaw-dropping in a fusion saree with a halter neck and a front slit. She wore a three-tiered neckpiece sporting emerald stones
Fusion
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh is a bewitching beauty in a yellow silk saree with closed neck blouse. Her look was rounded out with a statement polki necklace
Beauty
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
The actress looked dazzling in the multi sequined hot pink saree
Dazzling
