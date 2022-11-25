Heading 3

Rakul Preet Singh's
 Sexiest outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

NOV 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Rakul Singh Instagram

When the Cuttputlli actress wore a fabulous black off-shoulder dress with a back slit, she looked amazing and gorgeous.

Black off-shoulder
Dress

Image: Rakul Singh Instagram

She wore an all-white ensemble consisting of a strappy corset and white pants and looked stunning with her straight hair.

Slaying

Image: Rakul Singh Instagram

She looked irresistible in a hot pink co-ord set with a cropped blazer look from the Riti Rahul Shah collection.

Hot Pink 

Image: Rakul Singh Instagram

The actress looked hot while donning a black leather dress and some chunky boots.

Vibing

Image: Rakul Singh Instagram

The actress looked terrific in a fiery red dress with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a matching blazer from the MVP Wardrobe collection.

Red Alert

Image: Rakul Singh Instagram

Rakul stunned in this amazing sheer black dress with a plunging neckline, accessorizing with a pair of earrings and slicked-back hair.

Unstoppable black

Image: Rakul Singh Instagram

She looked absolutely ravishing wearing a one-shoulder blue dress with matching stiletto heels.

One-shoulder dress

Image: Rakul Singh Instagram

The actress captivated us with her stunning beige saree paired up with a v-neck blouse from the Manish Malhotra line.

Blingtastic

Image: Rakul Singh Instagram

She looked stunningly hot in her ivory gown with custom trail and thigh-high split from the Bennu Sehgall collection.

Standing out

Image: Rakul Singh Instagram

The actress donned a seductive corset-style dress from the Indecisive line in Paris green with a side split.

Corset time

