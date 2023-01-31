Heading 3

Rakul Preet Singh's swimwear collection

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

FASHION

JAN 31, 2023

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh looks stylish in this brown beach outfit

Beauty in brown

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul enjoyed her Maldives vacation to the fullest

Island life

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The actress wore this printed monokini and looked pretty

Print play

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

In this red monokini with printed shrug, she looked effortlessly pretty

Red love

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

She looked super hot in this red bikini

Hottest

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

She stunned everyone in this neon pink bikini

Pretty in pink

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The actress opted for a printed blue swimwear and looked chic

Vacay blues

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul wowed us in this black monokini paired with a printed shrug

Island girl

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

She oozed oomph in this orange bikini

Oozing oomph in orange

