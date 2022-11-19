Heading 3

Rakul Preet Singh's traditional looks

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul sported a gorgeous lehenga that came with mirror detailing. She rounded off her look with heavy jhumkas and a messy bun.

Elegant

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul stunned in a beige coloured mirror work choli and a floral lehenga. 

Smiling beauty

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul opted for a green floral lehenga and paired it with a chic choker and poker-straight hair.

Flower power

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul looked hot in a red bralette top paired with floral palazzo pants and a netted shrug. 

All things hot

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The actress looked all things beautiful in a pastel lehenga featuring mirror and tassel detailing.

Pastel love

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow tie-dye saree teamed up with a strappy mirror-detailing blouse.

Hello sunshine

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

In this one, the diva looked like a breath of fresh air. 

Go Green

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul made heads turn in a black lehenga that came with a dash of shimmer.

Black love

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

She looked ethereal in a green silk saree paired with matching jhumkas.

Saree, not sorry

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

We totally love Rakul in this red saree. She completed her look with a clean middle-parted bun adorned with white flowers.

Classy in red

