Rakul Preet Singh's traditional looks
NOV 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul sported a gorgeous lehenga that came with mirror detailing. She rounded off her look with heavy jhumkas and a messy bun.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul stunned in a beige coloured mirror work choli and a floral lehenga.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul opted for a green floral lehenga and paired it with a chic choker and poker-straight hair.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul looked hot in a red bralette top paired with floral palazzo pants and a netted shrug.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The actress looked all things beautiful in a pastel lehenga featuring mirror and tassel detailing.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow tie-dye saree teamed up with a strappy mirror-detailing blouse.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
In this one, the diva looked like a breath of fresh air.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul made heads turn in a black lehenga that came with a dash of shimmer.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
She looked ethereal in a green silk saree paired with matching jhumkas.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
We totally love Rakul in this red saree. She completed her look with a clean middle-parted bun adorned with white flowers.
